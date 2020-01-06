Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With Snapdragon 730G, 6GB RAM, 108MP Camera, More Available at Just $427.99

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is a great smartphone by all means. Yes, the camera is one of the best compared to its price and apart from that, the smartphone does have a lot to show. It's powerful, features a great design and also comes with a Penta camera setup. Well, it's your lucky day because the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available at a massive discount which brings the price down to just $427.99.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Available in Green and White at Just $427.99 for a Limited Time

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is great and all, one thing that you should keep in mind is that it is available at a limited time discount. That's right, if you don't hurry, the price drop will return to its original model. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Starting off with the design, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 clearly one of the best out there. It's premium and features a curved display. Speaking of the display, it is a 6.47-inch crisp panel with great color accuracy and brightness. In addition, it features a tiny notch up-top so complimenting an all-screen design.

What's powering the device is the Snapdragon 730G, a great chipset that can handle any app or game you throw at it. Apart from that, the device features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage so you're good on that. In addition, the 5,260mAh battery is a good addition, so the device can easily get you through the day.

Coming back to the camera, the Mi Note 10 features five cameras in total at the back. The 108MP camera at the back takes sharp, photos with rich details and more. It's clearly one of the best and you won't go wrong with it.

The Mi Note 10 is available at a discounted price of $427.99. Use the code: GBXMNT10BF to get the phone in White. Head over to this link to get it.

The Mi Note 10 is a great smartphone for its price and a must-have if you're a fan of Xiaomi's hardware. The discount is available for a limited time only, so be sure to hurry. There will be more details on the future, so be sure to take a lookout. Also, check out our discount on the Amazfit GTR Lite.

