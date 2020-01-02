All new Amazfit GTR Lite With a Crisp AMOLED Display, Ceramic Bezels and More Available at Just $109.99

If you're looking to enhance the functionality of your smartphone, you might want to invest in a smartwatch. Moreover, we're not just talking about any smartwatch but the all-new Amazfit GTR Lite that has a lot going for it. It's packed with surprises and it is also built with premium materials like Ceramic. It is available at just $109.99 for a limited time.

Amazfit GTR Lite Comes With Ceramic Bezels, a Crisp AMOLED Display, Faster Performance, More

Before we dig into more details, the Amazfit GTR Lite is available on a discount for a limited time only. This means that the price drop is only available for a limited time. If you're interested in getting your hands on it, you might want to hurry and order your share as soon as you can before the offer expires.

Get Amazfit GTR Lite With Free Straps at Just $109.99 Here

Starting off with what took you aback, the Amazfit GTR Lite features Ceramic bezels - something we only expect in high-end smartwatches that cost way more. The circular display comes in 47mm size so you get a big display and to top it off, it is an AMOLED panel with a high resolution of 321 pixels per inch so everything is sharp and super clear.

In terms of features, all the health-related features are present including 8 sports modes. Furthermore, you get 24 days of battery life on a single charge, 5 ATM waterproof, 100+ watch faces and much more. The Amazfit GTR Lite also features raise-to-wake functionality, which compliments battery life. You can control your music, messages, and much more.

The Amazfit GTR Lite is available at a 27 percent off for a very limited time. It brings the price down to just $109.99 - a lot cheaper than the standard variant and you're basically not compromising a lot. Head over to this link to get it.

If you're enticed to own it, be sure to make your purchase as soon as you can before the offer expires. You also get a free gift of additional watch straps if you hurry and make your purchase now worth $9.99. So be sure to hurry up. If you're looking to spend more, also check out our discount on the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex.

Are you looking to get it? Let us know in the comments.