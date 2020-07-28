OnePlus Buds Are Now Available for $79 / £79 / €89

OnePlus has entered the wireless earbuds market with its OnePlus Buds, offering a truly wireless experience. One of the more affordable options available right now, OnePlus Buds look a tad similar to Apple's AirPods, but do carry some unique color options and faster pairing experience with Android.

Early reviews are already raving about this first generation of wireless earbuds from the affordable phone maker, which also recently released its mid-ranger OnePlus Nord. OnePlus Buds are going on sale today, available in White, Gray, and Nord Blue.

The UK store is showing the out of stock sign for all the three options at the time of writing, while the US store currently has OnePlus Buds available only in White. The Nord Blue variant won't be available in the US, probably because OnePlus Nord hasn't been launched in the country yet.

You can keep checking out the following links if you want to get them through the official OnePlus store in your country.

OnePlus Buds - specs: