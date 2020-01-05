  ⋮  

XFX Leaks Their Own Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO Ahead of Launch – 2304 Cores & 6 GB GDDR6 Confirmed!

By
32 mins ago
Submit

Yesterday, XFX leaked out its own Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II head of its launch at CES 2020. The graphics card which leaked out on XFX's product webpage was later removed but not before the internet got hold of the goodies such as the specifications and the pictures of the mentioned card which will be introduced soon.

XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO Graphics Card Leaks Out - Confirmed To Feature 2304 Cores & 6 GB GDDR6 Memory

Videocardz managed to get a hold of the pictures and specifications of the Radeon RX 5600 before XFX took them down. We have seen various reports about the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT such as its specifications and possible release date. We are currently expecting AMD to unveil the card at their CES 2020 keynote, tomorrow. With that said, let's take a look at what XFX's variant has to offer over the reference specifications.

First Pictures Of AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Leaked

The card features 2304 stream processors clocked at 1460 MHz (reference model is around 1400 MHz), 6 GB of GDDR6 VRAM (12 Gbps) running across a 192-bit bus interface with a total bandwidth of 288 GB per second. The Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II graphics card features a dual-slot design and a completely black color scheme. There are more fan blades than the previous variant (11 vs 9) with the fans being 100mm in diameter. These fans come with ZeroDB fan technology which means that the fans will stop spinning if the card is under idle GPU operation or hasn't hit a certain temperature threshold.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XT
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPs2304 SPs1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64144 / 6488 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHzTBD1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHzTBD1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHzTBD1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPsTBD5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s288 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180W~150W130W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US$279-$299 US?$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 2019January, 2020?7th October 2019

The card features a solid backplate with a much larger XFX logo branding and there's also a logo cutout around the I/O ports. Display options include three DisplayPort and a single HDMI port. It looks like the card would feature a fin-based aluminum block with multiple 6mm copper heat pipes. Unlike the grill design, we saw on the RX 5700 XT THICC II and THICC III graphics cards, the XFX Radeon RX 5600 THICC II rocks an extended shroud which features fins on the back. The fins may offer extra cooling but they also appear to be made out of plastic which would mean they are there for looks only.

  • xfx-radeon-rx-5600-xt-thicc2-pro-2
  • xfx-radeon-rx-5600-xt-thicc2-pro-3

Other things about the card include an 8-pin connector which is pretty standard of mainstream graphics cards these days. The card would definitely be rocking a custom PCB layout along with a nice factory overclock. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is expected to feature a price of around $279-$299 US. Expect more information on the card by AMD at their CES 2020 conference.

Submit

Related