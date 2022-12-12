XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT MERC 310 GPUs Get Listed For $1099 & $979 US On Amazon Then Disappear

Amazon recently broke the embargo date for the new custom XFX Radeon 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards prior to their launch this week. Realizing the mistake, the two XFX Radeon RX listings have now been removed from searches on Amazon. Still, we are fortunate that Twitter hardware leaker @momomo_us found the listing and took a screenshot before the listing was gone, at least until the actual embargo date.

XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT MERC 310 Custom Graphics Cards Show Up Briefly At Amazon For $1099 & $979 US

We are just a day away from AMD's new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards launch. Still, several custom manufacturers and sellers of computer components are prepping products and listings for once the sales embargo date lifts. One such seller is Amazon, who recently listed the XFX Speedster MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX Black Gaming version on the global seller website, revealing both price and date.

AMD, at one point, was going to be the only company to sell the new cards globally on December 13, 2022, with the partners revealing their products and selling a week to two weeks later. From Amazon's missing listings, we know that the announced date for the XFX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT graphics cards will be on the same day as AMD. Moreover, we are also seeing the price of the two XFX custom AMD GPUs. The XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will sell for $979.99, while the XTX variant will sell for $1,099.99.

The listings are back online on Amazon, but with pricing and release dates missing for both graphics cards. The XFX XT and XFX XTX variant GPUs can be found at the below links:

The XFX custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX graphics card appear to sell above the announced MSRP from AMD during last month's AMD showcase. AMD revealed that the two flagship cards from the company would begin selling at $899.99 (XT version) and $999.99 (XTX version). From the shown and now missing listings, we see that XFX will sell the XT model for $80 above the suggested retail price, while its XTX variant will sell for $100 higher than AMD. AMD and their partners appear to sell the new Radeon 7000 series for less than NVIDIA's current release, the RTX 4080, by a difference of close to $400.