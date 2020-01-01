AMD has announced that they will be holding their CES 2020 press conference on Monday, 6th of January. The high-performance keynote would be hosted by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. AMD is promising to push the envelope once again making 2020 an incredible year for high-performance computing.

AMD had one of the best 2019 in the tech industry, moving its entire portfolio of CPUs and GPUs to the brand new 7nm process technology. AMD offered a lot of new products, including the popular 3rd Gen Ryzen & Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPUs, 2nd Generation EPYC Rome server CPUs & the Radeon RX 5000 series mobility and desktop GPUs. However, in 2020, AMD is promising to push its envelope even further, offering the next-generation of high-performance products.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD today announced that it will hold a press conference as a part of the official CES 2020 Media Days, and hosted by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. The event is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6 at 2:00 p.m. PST at the Mandalay Bay. A live stream of the event will be available on the AMD YouTube channel. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event and can be found on the AMD YouTube channel.

As for what we can expect to see at AMD's CES 2020 press conference, there are a few products which we know are indeed being announced at CES 2020 but we can also see a host of new CPU and GPU announcements which cover their 2020 and future lineups. Following are the products that we expect to see from AMD at CES 2020.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X - World's First 64 Core and Highest Performance Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X was teased back in November but the 64 core chip monster is going to make a formal appearance at AMD's CES 2020 conference. We know that this is as high-end as HEDT CPUs can get, with 64 cores, 128 threads, 288 MB of cache, tons of PCIe lanes and a TDP of 280W while being aimed at the current sTRX4 socket-based TRX40 motherboards.

There are also chances that we get to hear about the Ryzen Threadripper 3980X, a 48 core and 96 thread chip which would be awesome and will be making the Intel Xeon W-3175X obsolete once and for all. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X would be the flagship and the one and only CPU to rule them all in 2020!

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs - 7nm Mobility & Desktop Processors With Zen 2 Cores

No CES is complete without a mobility announcement and this year would be no different. AMD is also expected to introduce its Ryzen 4000 APU family known as Renoir. The AMD Renoir APU lineup would bring their mobile processors on to the new 7nm Zen 2 platform which would offer a huge increase over existing Zen+ based Ryzen 3000 APUs.

Recent leaks have hinted us that the Ryzen 4000 APU family would be a much bigger deal than expected, offering Ryzen 9 SKUs with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The new GPU design would allow for much higher clock speeds along with a modern feature set which should boost the GPU performance of the integrated core. Expect lots of laptops in various flavors from AMD's OEM partners such as ASUS, HP, Lenovo, Dell, etc. We can also not rule out the possibility of getting some sort of announcement for the 4th Gen Desktop APU lineup which should replace the current Ryzen 3 3200G and the Ryzen 5 3400G APUs.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT - Navi Fires Back at GeForce 1660 SUPER & GTX 1660 Ti

The other product that might make an appearance at CES 2020 from AMD is their Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. Based on the 7nm Navi GPU architecture, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is expected to offer the same core count as the Radeon RX 5700 but with a cost-effective VRAM design and tuned clocks to deliver more performance per dollar.

As per leaked specifications, the card offers 2304 cores, 6 GB GDDR6 memory and a TDP around 150W. The pricing of the card is expected to be set around $279-$299 US while offering much better performance than the GeForce GTX 1660 TI and the GTX 1660 SUPER. This could be a game-changer for AMD in the sub $300 US market range if the pricing and performance figures turn out to be as good as they are stated in recent leaks.

AMD Zen 3 Tease & New Roadmap For 2020 and Beyond?

Now we enter the more speculative territory and I think that CES is the best platform to start the year big and what could be bigger than a tease of Zen 3, AMD's next-generation high-performance core architecture, which would go on to power their future Ryzen, Ryzen Threadripper, and EPYC CPUs.

We might just see a small performance tease of the Zen 3 core which would be pretty sweet. We might actually get to see a product based on Zen 3 but that might be too early. But given how grand of a scheme Zen 3 is going to be for AMD, considering it offers a brand new architecture and brand new features, just getting some kind of word on Zen 3 would be more than enough for all of us enthusiasts.

AMD's High-End Radeon RX Navi GPUs With Ray Tracing Support?

And lastly, how we can forget the high-end Navi GPUs. We are starting to hear more rumors about the high-end Navi GPUs which are based on the 2nd Generation RDNA architecture now more than ever. Dr. Lisa Su might even bring one up at the stage by the end of the keynote and blow us away.

The next-generation RDNA based high-end GPUs are expected to feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing along with other key features such as more compute, more high bandwidth memory design and the new 7nm+ process node. The graphics card is currently expected to hit retail around 2H of 2020 but development or early board or the 'BIG NAVI' chip as I like to refer to it as could be showcased during the event.

With all of that said, expect a great CES conference from AMD and let us know in the comments below what you would like to see at AMD's conference. As always, we will have a live stream post ready a few hours before the event goes live.