Xbox Series X Hardware Director Disputes Why People Are Enquiring for Specs So Early On; Makes Comparison With Movie Spoilers

Xbox Series X Hardware Director David Prien has taken to Twitter to question why people are asking for hardware specifications so far ahead of time.

Hardware specifications have always been important for home consoles. Although at first, there was a battle between games for each platform but with generations passing on, the comparison has shifted to hardware specifications. With both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (or simply Xbox) launching later this year, fans are eager to know the specs of each console in order to determine which console would be the best fit for them.

Microsoft officially announced its next-gen ‘Project Scarlett’ console, now known as the Xbox Series X, during last year’s E3 event, and according to the console’s sr. hardware director, he has been asked about the console’s specifications ever since. Taking to Twitter, David Prien has now asked why people would want to know hardware specifications so far and compares it with movie spoilers that he doesn’t want to know.

Serious question, not looking for toxicity or box wars. Why do people want to know specs of anything so far in advance? Will it change what you buy since it will be same day of launch? To me it's like movie spoilers I don't want to know until I buy my movie ticket. — David "8K" Prien (@dprien) January 8, 2020

This is very valid and appreciate solid answer makes total sense if one was out and competition had not released yet, but I get pushed since last E3 daily for specs and don't know why this far out. — David "8K" Prien (@dprien) January 8, 2020

According to the hardware director, he was even called out at CES 2020 for not giving away the specifications.

Nah I love the community, never turn away from it, here to help answer any questions I can about industry, just hard sometimes when walking at CES and people get mad I won't tell them specs. Literally walk away calling me an Asshole. — David "8K" Prien (@dprien) January 8, 2020

While Prien does understand that people want to compare specs for purchase reasons, but he disputes why it has to be known so far ahead before release.

To be clear, I laughed in his face after he called me that, so no hit to my community passion ?. My question is now why people want to know soooooooo far in advance, this started last year, that far out is not a comparison problem but do get the idea of other purchase. — David "8K" Prien (@dprien) January 8, 2020

