Xbox Series X Hardware Director Disputes Why People Are Enquiring for Specs So Early On; Makes Comparison With Movie Spoilers

1 hour ago
Xbox Series X Hardware Director David Prien has taken to Twitter to question why people are asking for hardware specifications so far ahead of time.

Hardware specifications have always been important for home consoles. Although at first, there was a battle between games for each platform but with generations passing on, the comparison has shifted to hardware specifications. With both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (or simply Xbox) launching later this year, fans are eager to know the specs of each console in order to determine which console would be the best fit for them.

Microsoft officially announced its next-gen ‘Project Scarlett’ console, now known as the Xbox Series X, during last year’s E3 event, and according to the console’s sr. hardware director, he has been asked about the console’s specifications ever since. Taking to Twitter, David Prien has now asked why people would want to know hardware specifications so far and compares it with movie spoilers that he doesn’t want to know.

 

According to the hardware director, he was even called out at CES 2020 for not giving away the specifications.

While Prien does understand that people want to compare specs for purchase reasons, but he disputes why it has to be known so far ahead before release.

What’s your take on this? Are you eager to know console specifications far ahead of release? Does this affect your purchase once available? Hit the comments.

