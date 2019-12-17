Microsoft: Our Next-gen Console is Actually Simply Named Xbox, Starting With the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X was officially unveiled during last week’s the 2019 Game Awards event, but according to Microsoft, it’s upcoming next-gen console is actually simply named “Xbox”.

Xbox head Phil Spencer took the stage last week in Los Angeles to unveil the Series X, but as it turns out, the name of Microsoft’s next-gen console generation is actually much simpler with the Series X being the first model of the next-gen Xbox.

Xbox Series X Full Reveal To Come Before E3 2020 In April or May; Elden Ring To Be Featured At The Event – Rumor

"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," a Microsoft representative told Business Insider. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X."

"Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future," the Microsoft representative added.

These statements appear to be in line with recent rumors that Microsoft is indeed working on multiple next-gen Xbox consoles, codenamed Project Scarlett, including the Series X and a more lightweight, possibly digital-only, version. If recent claims are correct, the Series X is known internally as ‘Anaconda’ with the more accessible console being ‘Lockhart’.

Microsoft will kick off the next-generation of Xbox during next year’s holiday season. The current Xbox one was launched back in 2013. A slimmer version of the console, the Xbox One S, was released in 2016. Microsoft’s enhanced Xbox One, the Xbox One X (previously known as Project Scorpio) launched in November of 2017. Earlier this year, Microsoft released an all-digital version of the Xbox One S, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

What do you think about the naming on Microsoft's upcoming new Xbox console? Hit the comments below.