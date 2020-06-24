Xbox Series X Has Resolved Many of the Issues with Current-Gen, Says Bloober Team

Xbox Series X will have not one but two games made by Bloober Team as a launch title: Observer System Redux and The Medium.

The latter is a new and interesting game that, much like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will see the protagonist able to seamlessly transition between different realities without the need for any loading.

In an interview published on the latest EDGE magazine (August 2020, issue 347), the developers explained that the Xbox Series X hardware has empowered to finally go forward with the concept of The Medium, which has been gestating for quite some time.

Jacek Zieba (producer): The biggest issue was tech, how we can do the things we want to do, and for the current gen we started developing the game with some ideas as a base. But then we thought, 'Okay, this generation is not going to handle it.' Then Xbox Series X came in and it was like, 'Maybe that will work'. We don't feel there are many boundaries now. With the SSD, when you transition between worlds, there is no loading time - you are there, transitioned. No loading times means better immersion. Wojciech Piejko (lead game designer): Xbox Series X has resolved many of the problems with the current generation that we had. We were able to deliver on the current gen, but it would not be the same game, the vision would not be fulfilled. Jacek Zieba: We don't want to take any prisoners. We want to create the game as we see it, and we think the next generation will be the perfect place for it.

The Medium is due to launch in 'Holiday 2020' on both Xbox Series X and PC (Steam).