The Medium Unleashes Silent-Hill-Flavored Horror on PC and Xbox Series X This Year

Microsoft just premiered a ton of new games on their latest episode of Inside Xbox, and somewhat surprisingly, one of the best looking of the bunch was The Medium, a new psychological horror game from Bloober Team (Observer, Layers of Fear). As the name implies, the game casts players as a medium named Marianne, who must navigate both the real world and a twisted spirit world. The game definitely has some pretty strong Silent Hill vibes, which should only be bolstered by a soundtrack from original Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka. Check out the debut trailer for The Medium, below.

You can also check out a quick developer interview with The Medium produce Jacek Zieba, below.

As a hardcore horror fan, I'm liking what I'm seeing and hearing! Need to know more about The Medium? Here’s a quick official description of the game’s story:

Players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno also had the following to say about the new project…

Every one of our games has a central theme that drives its creative and technological design. In The Medium, we focus on perspective and perception. When you change your point of view, you discover that things are more complicated and nuanced than you initially though. The Medium is our most ambitious game ever and we can't wait to show you how we're translating this vision into a psychological horror. The inclusion of the legendary Akira Yamaoka - best known for his work on the Silent Hill franchise - is a dream come true. We’ve been inspired by many of the previous games he has worked on and are thrilled to bring a new one to life with The Medium.

The Medium has been announced for PC and Xbox Series X, and will launch this holiday season. It isn’t yet clear whether the game will be coming to additional platforms, or if it’s an Xbox Series X console exclusive.