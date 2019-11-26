Xbox One Black Friday Deals Now Live – Games, Consoles, Accessories
The first Xbox One Black Friday deals are finally live, bringing sizable discounts to (almost) countless great games. Let's begin with the Xbox One Black Friday deals for consoles, though.
Console Deals
Target is selling an Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle at $349.99. Walmart is countering with an Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition bundle at the same price; this package also includes one month of Xbox Live Gold, one month of Xbox Game Pass, and one month of EA Access.
If you want Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition (the game is more than worth it) but are good with an Xbox One S console, check out this much cheaper bundle, available for $199 with the same one-month codes of the above.
The cheapest of the Xbox One Black Friday deals when it comes to consoles features an Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition at $149 available at Walmart. This comes with codes for one month of Xbox Live Gold, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and 2000 V-Bucks for Fortnite Battle Royale on top of
Accessories Deals
All of the official Microsoft Xbox One controllers are down to $39.99 at Walmart.
Digital Game Deals
- Ace Combat &: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition - $33.99
- A Way Out - $9.89
- Anthem - $11.99
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Gold Edition - $24.99
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition - $29.99
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99
- Battlefield V Standard Edition - $19.99
- Borderlands 3 - $40.19
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $23.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Edition - $63.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Enhanced Edition - $79.99
- Code Vein - $35.99
- Control - $38.99
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $25.99
- DARK SOULS III Deluxe Edition - $21.24
- Destiny 2: Forsaken - $14.99
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $23.09
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $29.99
- DOOM - $5.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99
- FIFA 20 - $29.99
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition -$49.99
- Gears 5 - $29.99
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $29.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $9.89
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - $14.99
- Hitman 2 - Gold Edition - $24.99
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $29.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99
- Need for Speed Heat - $38.99
- NHL 20 - $29.99
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79
- RAGE 2 - $19.79
- Rainbow Six Siege - $11.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $24.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $12.49
- State of Decay 2 - $15
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $17.99
- The Division 2 -$14.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - $19.79
- The Sims 4 - $9.99
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $4.49
- Torchlight II - $13.99