Xbox One Black Friday Deals Now Live – Games, Consoles, Accessories

The first Xbox One Black Friday deals are finally live, bringing sizable discounts to (almost) countless great games. Let's begin with the Xbox One Black Friday deals for consoles, though.

Console Deals

Target is selling an Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle at $349.99. Walmart is countering with an Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition bundle at the same price; this package also includes one month of Xbox Live Gold, one month of Xbox Game Pass, and one month of EA Access.

If you want Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition (the game is more than worth it) but are good with an Xbox One S console, check out this much cheaper bundle, available for $199 with the same one-month codes of the above.

The cheapest of the Xbox One Black Friday deals when it comes to consoles features an Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition at $149 available at Walmart. This comes with codes for one month of Xbox Live Gold, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and 2000 V-Bucks for Fortnite Battle Royale on top of

Accessories Deals

All of the official Microsoft Xbox One controllers are down to $39.99 at Walmart.

Digital Game Deals