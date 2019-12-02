Cyber Monday Gaming Deals: PS4 Pro with 3 Games for $300, New-Model Switch Bundles, More
Black Friday 2019 is behind us, but, of course, the spending isn’t over just yet, as we’re now on to Cyber Monday. These days, most retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals kind of blend together, making today less exciting than it once was, but there are still some unique new offers available. For instance, you can now snag a PS4 Pro with three great first-party games for only $300 and some Nintendo Switch bundles that include the new-model version of the system with better battery life. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the best bargains available:
PS4
- 1TB PS4 Pro with Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn ($300)
- 1TB PS4 Slim with Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn ($300)
Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas ($300)
- Nintendo Switch with 128GB MicroSD card and Ematic controller ($300)
Note: Unlike the bundle offered at most retailers on Black Friday these deals include the new-model Switch with better battery life.
Xbox One
- 1TB Xbox One X with Gears 5 ($350)
- 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with Fortnite, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves ($150)
- 1TB Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($200)
Games
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($15)
- Borderlands 3 ($30)
- Days Gone ($20)
- FIFA 20 ($28)
- Forza Horizon 4 ($30)
- Gears 5 ($30)
- Kingdom Hearts III ($20)
- Medievil ($20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 ($28)
- NBA 2K20 ($28)
- Need for Speed Heat ($40)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe ($40)
- Resident Evil 2 ($20)
- Sega Genesis Mini ($50)
- Spider-Man GOTY Edition ($20)
- Super Mario Odyssey ($40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($40)
- The Outer Worlds ($40)
- World War Z ($20)
See any deals you just can’t pass up? Stumbled across any even better bargains? Feel free to share them in the comments!