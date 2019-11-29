Acer’s Price-to-Performance Predator Helios 300 Is Down to Its Lowest Price on Black Friday [6-core CPU, 80W GTX 1660 Ti for $928 Now]

Acer introduced a new version of the Predator Helios 300 this year and it addresses a lot of problems and changes which the 2018 version shipped with. For Black Friday 2019, the Predator Helios 300 is down to its lowest price of an astonishing $928, and let us tell you right now, it’s performance levels competes with the more expensive gaming notebook offerings.

The Predator Helios 300 features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD 144Hz screen with a 3ms response time. Color accuracy is decent and you’ll be able to do some passable color-grading work on it too. The stars of the show are the CPU and GPU. The Predator Helios 300 2019 features an i7-9750H hexa-core processor coupled with an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 of graphics memory. In case you’re wondering about its performance, it can beat a desktop-grade GTX 1070 in a few games as well as an RTX 2070 Max-Q in some titles too. That’s thanks to the 80W version of the GTX 1660 Ti, along with the ability to run at overclocked speeds.

The configuration that Amazon provides has backlit keys that are blue in colour, along with a speedy 256GB NVMe SSD. There are two more drive bays; one for another M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a standard 2.5-inch SATA drive. You also get 16GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM but it can be expanded up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM if you’ll require this much memory. The trackpad is made up of plastic, but it uses Windows Precision drivers, and according to several review videos, the Predator Helios 300 has very impressive thermal performance.

There is also a single USB-C port, but unfortunately, it doesn’t support Thunderbolt 3. At this price point, however, we don’t expect it to get this feature either. For $928, the Predator Helios 300 is an absolute steal and for a lot of gamers that want high performance at 1080p, this one is the model you should be looking for.