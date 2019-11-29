Always Wanted an Ultra Short Throw Projector? Now Is the Time! Lowest Price Alert on Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector ($1,029)
Black Friday is here, which means it's time to get all the gadgets you have been eyeing this past year. While there are tons of amazing offers - especially those on the very latest OnePlus 7T and Roborock S5 Max - Xiaomi is also in with a surprise by offering its Ultra Short Throw projector for just a little over $1000.
Now, this isn't the latest version obviously but we did try this particular model when it was released and it's an awesome entry into the world of projectors replacing TVs. Xiaomi Mi Ultra Short Projector is down to just $1,029, which is quite a bargain when considering its $2000+ original price tag.
Xiaomi Ultra Short Projector remains our favorite home cinema projector as it offers a brilliant array of features and a true cinematic experience. Xiaomi is known for offering the best value for money. The company's products are often accused of being a copy of high-end Silicon Valley firms, but looking at its success so far, it's safe to say the strategy has been working.
With its sleek design and Apple-like aesthetics, Mi Ultra Short Throw can add to any living room's design and aesthetics. The product works brilliantly among ambient light and almost dazzles the viewer if you close off all the shutters to get the true home cinema experience.
The Mi Laser Projector features ALPD 3.0 laser light source technology developed by Appotronics that is behind the laser tech in 90% of movie theaters - this one literally brings cinema to your home. The projector also utilizes Xiaomi's own custom digital light processing (DLP) solution created by Texas Instruments.
This is the world's first ultra-short focal laser projection with ALPD technology that delivers up to 150-inch Full HD at a distance of 50 cm with a high contrast ratio of 1500 lumens and 3000: 1 and a product life of 20,000 hours. Using a compact "box" design, the product adds to your living room's aesthetics and also enables you to interact with your projector using voice assistants.
Cinema Laser Projectors may not be new, but Xiaomi is certainly helping consumers get the technology at a much affordable rate. With built-in speakers, wide color gamut, 150-inch large projection size, no wiring, and ALPD 3.0 laser light source technology, the Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector remains the best choice in its category.
Specifications: Xiaomi Mi Ultra-Short Focus Projector
- Resolution Support: Full HD (1920 x 1080)
- Support resolution: 4K
- Brightness: 5000 Lumens
- Throw Ratio: 0.233 : 1
- Image Size: 12 to 150 inch
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0
- Display: 0.47 inch DMD
- Light source: ALPD 3.0
- Light mode: highlight, movie, normal
- Auto mode: save power, eye protect
- Brightness uniformity: JBMA more than 80 percent
- Color gamut: NTSC 80 - 85 percent
- Central contrast: 2500 : 1 - 3500 : 1
- Color temperature: standard, cold color, warm color
- Throw ratio: 0.233 : 1
- Best project distance: 150 inch
- CPU: T968 Cortex-A53 4-core 1.8GHz / 64bit
- RAM: 2GB DDR3
- ROM: 16GB eMMC Flash
- Support Android: Android 6.0 and above
- WiFi: dual-band 2.4GHz + 5GHz
- Keystone correction: four corners, eight corners
- Focus: power focus
- 3D: support
- Sound: DOLBY
- External speaker: supported
- Speaker: full frequency speaker x 2 + high frequency speaker x 1
- Remote control: Bluetooth, voice, touch control
- Connection: Ethernet x 1, SPDIF x 2, audio out x 1, AV 3.5 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, ARC x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1
- Voice: less than 32dB ( at 25 Deg.C )
- Power consume: 250W (max)
- Product weight: 7 kg
- Product size (L x W x H): 41.00 x 29.10 x 8.80 cm / 16.14 x 11.46 x 3.46 inches
- Package Contents: 1 Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector, 1 Remote Control (2AAA batteries not included), 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable
