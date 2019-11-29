Black Friday is here, which means it's time to get all the gadgets you have been eyeing this past year. While there are tons of amazing offers - especially those on the very latest OnePlus 7T and Roborock S5 Max - Xiaomi is also in with a surprise by offering its Ultra Short Throw projector for just a little over $1000.

Now, this isn't the latest version obviously but we did try this particular model when it was released and it's an awesome entry into the world of projectors replacing TVs. Xiaomi Mi Ultra Short Projector is down to just $1,029, which is quite a bargain when considering its $2000+ original price tag.

Xiaomi Ultra Short Projector remains our favorite home cinema projector as it offers a brilliant array of features and a true cinematic experience. Xiaomi is known for offering the best value for money. The company's products are often accused of being a copy of high-end Silicon Valley firms, but looking at its success so far, it's safe to say the strategy has been working.

With its sleek design and Apple-like aesthetics, Mi Ultra Short Throw can add to any living room's design and aesthetics. The product works brilliantly among ambient light and almost dazzles the viewer if you close off all the shutters to get the true home cinema experience.

The Mi Laser Projector features ALPD 3.0 laser light source technology developed by Appotronics that is behind the laser tech in 90% of movie theaters - this one literally brings cinema to your home. The projector also utilizes Xiaomi's own custom digital light processing (DLP) solution created by Texas Instruments.

This is the world's first ultra-short focal laser projection with ALPD technology that delivers up to 150-inch Full HD at a distance of 50 cm with a high contrast ratio of 1500 lumens and 3000: 1 and a product life of 20,000 hours. Using a compact "box" design, the product adds to your living room's aesthetics and also enables you to interact with your projector using voice assistants.

Cinema Laser Projectors may not be new, but Xiaomi is certainly helping consumers get the technology at a much affordable rate. With built-in speakers, wide color gamut, 150-inch large projection size, no wiring, and ALPD 3.0 laser light source technology, the Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector remains the best choice in its category.

















Specifications: Xiaomi Mi Ultra-Short Focus Projector

Resolution Support: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Support resolution: 4K

Brightness: 5000 Lumens

Throw Ratio: 0.233 : 1

Image Size: 12 to 150 inch

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

Display: 0.47 inch DMD

Light source: ALPD 3.0

Light mode: highlight, movie, normal

Auto mode: save power, eye protect

Brightness uniformity: JBMA more than 80 percent

Color gamut: NTSC 80 - 85 percent

Central contrast: 2500 : 1 - 3500 : 1

Color temperature: standard, cold color, warm color

Throw ratio: 0.233 : 1

Best project distance: 150 inch

CPU: T968 Cortex-A53 4-core 1.8GHz / 64bit

RAM: 2GB DDR3

ROM: 16GB eMMC Flash

Support Android: Android 6.0 and above

WiFi: dual-band 2.4GHz + 5GHz

Keystone correction: four corners, eight corners

Focus: power focus

3D: support

Sound: DOLBY

External speaker: supported

Speaker: full frequency speaker x 2 + high frequency speaker x 1

Remote control: Bluetooth, voice, touch control

Connection: Ethernet x 1, SPDIF x 2, audio out x 1, AV 3.5 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, ARC x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1

Voice: less than 32dB ( at 25 Deg.C )

Power consume: 250W (max)

Product weight: 7 kg

Product size (L x W x H): 41.00 x 29.10 x 8.80 cm / 16.14 x 11.46 x 3.46 inches

Package Contents: 1 Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector, 1 Remote Control (2AAA batteries not included), 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable

There has been no better time to get your hands on this 150-inch short throw laser projector powered by cinema tech. Head over to this link and get it for $1029.99 down from $2602.86. Just click on Add to Cart, go to the Cart and enter coupon code GBMIJIA1080 to bring the price down (make sure you are signed in to see the coupon box.

