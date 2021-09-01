Xbox Game Pass Adds The Artful Escape, Final Fantasy XIII, and More in Early September

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early September, and while it isn’t the most stacked lineup they’ve offered, there are a few interesting things to play including the new-release music-themed platformer The Artful Escape, the early access survival action game Craftopia, and Final Fantasy XIII.

Here are your early-September PC and console Game Pass titles:

Craftopia (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2

You arrive on a small island packed with animals, resources, and infinite possibilities. What you do in this game is completely up to you – gather resources, harvest crops, fight bosses, capturing enemies, building a lovely house, unlocking new islands, exploring the world, and more! What will you do when you can do anything you’ve ever dreamt of?

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – September 2

Final Fantasy XIII is a fantasy RPG in which a band of brave humans struggle against fate in the utopian sky city of Cocoon and the primeval world of Pulse. Follow stylish heroine Lightning’s fast paced battles and high adventure in a mysterious new world.

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2

A narrative card game about connecting with people. Your deck is your character, reflecting your experiences, and shaping your relationships. Travel to diverse locations to acquire goods for your shop. Along the way, you’ll encounter optimistic stories, compassionate characters, and delightful surprises in a world where climate change has made life hard.

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2

Bob’s life is in your hand! Scrub-in solo or with up to three friends in this physics-based sim and unearth the mysteries of the Bossa Labs Medical Facility, explore hundreds of community-made levels, and even create your own using the sandbox level building tool. Or, if you prefer, spend your time replacing all of Bob’s limbs with heads – that also works.

Crown Trick (Console and PC) – September 7

Welcome to The Nightmare Realm! Guide protagonist Elle on a perilous journey through procedurally generated dungeons, carefully navigating unique enemies and traps that only move when Elle does thanks to Crown Trick’s unique synchronous turn-based mechanic. Strategically plan each move to survive, master a combination of skills, Familiars, and weapons to escape the labyrinth.

Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 9

Inspired by Retrofuturism, Soviet aesthetics, and dark comedy movies, Breathedge is a fresh take on the survival genre that puts you in control of a simple guy called the Man who is carrying his grandpa’s ashes to a galactic funeral and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy.

Nuclear Throne (Console and PC) – September 9

Nuclear Throne is a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities. All these things and more you could do if only you were good at this game. Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?

The Artful Escape (Console and PC) – September 9

A teenage guitar prodigy sets out on a psychedelic, multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona and confront the legacy of a dead folk legend. Starring voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.