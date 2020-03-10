WWDC Cancellation Seems Likely as Santa Clara County Bans Mass Gatherings

WWDC is one of the most hyped events of the year from Apple. While we're hearing a lot of details pertaining to what iOS 14 will bring to the table, WWDC cancellation is highly inevitable. This is because Santa Clara County has banned all mass gatherings due to the spread of coronavirus. WWDC takes place in San Jose that falls within the county.

Apple's WWDC Event Might Get Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Fears

Apple's campus is also situated within the county. Take note that the ban is only for three weeks at this point. However, the situation seems to be worsening, so we're pretty sure that the time frame will be extended. The ban will be in effect starting tomorrow.

Today, the Public Health Department is announcing a mandatory order issued by the Public Health Officer requiring the cancellation of mass gatherings in the County. This order will take effect at 12:00 a.m. on March 11, 2020 and will remain in place for three weeks as more widespread testing becomes available and we are able to learn more about the spread of COVID-19. We are also announcing new, stronger guidance for the general public and for many specific groups designed to reduce the spread of the virus in our community. “This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. The strong measures we are taking today are designed to slow the spread of disease,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer. “Today’s order and new recommendations will reduce the number of people who develop severe illness and will help prevent our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. This is critically important for anyone with healthcare needs, not just those most vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19.”

Every year, WWDC hosts 5000 to 6000 attendees and since the number is pretty high, it will for sure be classified as a mass gathering. The peak time of the coronavirus is expected to be in July so we might see protective measures in place until then.

Apple can potentially hold an online version of the WWDC event since the physical presence of attendees is not possible. This could mean that the event could have a wider reach with more people.

We will update you guys on the WWDC cancellation as soon as we hear it. Until then, what are your thoughts on the ban? Let us know in the comments.