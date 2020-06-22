Missed WWDC 2020 Opening Keynote? Here’s the Complete Roundup

Apple made a multitude of announces at this year’s WWDC 2020 keynote, some of which were expected, while others were seen as a welcome surprise. Regardless of what went down today, if you missed the major announcements, here is the complete roundup for you, so you won’t have to look anywhere else. Let us get started.

iOS 14

First up, we have iOS 14, which will give iPhone and iPod touch users a redesigned home screen, coupled with widgets, as well as an intelligent app organizer. The new update coming later this year will also support picture-in-picture video playback, which is similar to what iPadOS offers. Siri will also become more useful when the update is rolled out to devices. Other changes include Apple Maps rolling out to the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Official Wallpapers for Any Device

iPadOS 14

In addition to the new design language, iPadOS 14 will also bring forth a redesigned call interface, along with home screen widgets, as well as improvements to search. For creative professionals that are inclined to use the Apple Pencil often, a new feature called Scribble will allow them to hand-write in any field and using any application. The handwriting will automatically be converted to text immediately, with shapes drawn with the Apple Pencil getting converted to proper shapes too.

watchOS 7

Apple’s platform for wearables, watchOS 7 will bring sleep tracking to compatible devices (Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 aren’t included in the list), along with a countdown that lets you know how long have you been washing your hands with updated Apple Watch models providing guidance via audio and haptic feedback. The ‘wind down’ mode will allow users to create a personalized routine and minimize distractions when they get down to finishing each task for the day. The new update will also bring cycling directions and new watch faces.

macOS Big Sur

The name might sound strange, but macOS Big Sur is perhaps the biggest update for Macs that Apple has rolled out in years. The updated UI elements resemble those of iOS, and there will be an inclusion of the Control Center with which users will gain access to features like brightness control, and toggling things like Dark Mode, Night Shift, and other options. There will also be new widgets to check out, as well as new Safari features such as enhanced privacy options and an integrated translation tab.

New AirPods Features

With a future update, existing AirPods will effortlessly be able to switch between devices and calls. However, only the AirPods Pro will support spatial audio, allowing the wireless earbuds to automatically play Dolby 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound audio tracks.

Transition From Intel to A-Series for Macs

Perhaps the most important announcement for the keynote, Apple’s transition from Intel to custom A-series for Macs will usher a new lineup of products with custom hardware designed to deliver not only performance but improved battery life. Apple says that it expects to switch over completely to its custom A-series chips in around two years, with the first product expected to arrive later this year. While customers cannot purchase any Macs with an A-series chip immediately, developers have the choice to spend $500 and test out their apps using a Mac mini armed with an A12Z Bionic.

Which was your favorite announcement of WWDC 2020? Let us know down in the comments.