World War Z: Aftermath Shows First-Person Combat, Plague Rats, and More in a New Trailer

Earlier this summer, Saber Interactive announced World War Z: Aftermath, an expansion featuring new locales, characters, and more. Today they dropped a new overview trailer, showing everything you can expect from Aftermath, including the Rome and Kamchatka locales, Vanguard class, first-person combat, and the new swarms of infected rats you’ll be facing (hopefully, Saber gives a nice thank you to A Plague Tale: Innocence for that idea). You can check out the trailer, below.

World War Z: Aftermath Expansion Adds First-Person Mode, New Locations, and More This Year

Excited to get splattering? Here’s your official World War Z: Aftermath description:

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter based on Paramount’s blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse across consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world: Rome, Vatican City and Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula. New Stories From a World at War - All-new story episodes in Rome, Vatican City, and the Russian far east at Kamchatka. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team.

- All-new story episodes in Rome, Vatican City, and the Russian far east at Kamchatka. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team. Deep Progression and a New Perspective - Experience a heart-pounding new perspective with Aftermath’s immersive new First-Person Mode option. Customize your weapons to survive any challenge, and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.

On top of the expansion, Saber will also be launching full next-gen console versions of World War Z in early 2022. This won’t just be a visual upgrade – Saber is tapping into the power of the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 to deliver more undead than ever in the next-gen-exclusive Horde Mode XL.

World War Z is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Aftermath expansion shambles our way this fall.