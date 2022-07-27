Wizards of the Coast Opens Austin Studio for AAA Game Production

Wizards of the Coast announced the opening of a brand new studio based in Austin, Texas. The studio called Skeleton Key will be dedicated to triple-A game production. Skeleton Key will be led by Christian Dailey, a long-time BioWare veteran who worked on Dragon Age for twenty years (most recently on the upcoming installment Dragon Age 4).

Cynthia Williams, President of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, stated:

We are thrilled to continue to build our roster of exceptionally talented digital gaming leaders and welcome Christian to the team. We will greatly benefit from the experience that this team and new video game studio bring to Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro.

Christian Dailey, Vice President and Head of Studio at Skeleton Key, added:

I am excited to be starting this new adventure with the company that has created so many of my favorite toys and games growing up. Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have been a huge influence on me, their brands have inspired my pursuit of a lifelong career in video games. We are looking forward to growing our studio team with more talented creators who share our passion.

The official website provides a small hint about the kind of games that fans can expect from Skeleton Key.

Our mission is to create immersive gameplay, unique stories, and thought-provoking moments of suspense and horror that guide players to have fun while facing their fears. Wizards of the Coast has been slowly building its internal game development studio roster. They already own Archetype Entertainment (also based in Austin), Tuque Games (the Montréal-based studio that made Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance), Atomic Arcade (based in Raleigh, North Carolina), and two studios set up in the Washington state.