Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Free Update Adds New Map, Quality-of-Life Improvements

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has just dropped a major 16 GB update, which adds a new map packed with content, as well as a variety of UI and quality-of-life improvements, and more. Dark Alliance was criticized for its rough state at launch, so hopefully, this update makes the game feel like a more complete, finished experience. You can check out a rundown of some of the new content, features, and quality-of-life improvements Canadian developer Tuque Games has included in the Crystal Wraiths update, below.

The Crystal Wraiths The long-awaited free DLC drop is here! Coming in hot is a new map, The Crystal Wraiths, which contains three acts to complete with new cinematics, new lore items, new bosses and a new trophy to earn. User Interface and User Experience Players can now choose to skip the Tally Screen at the end of a mission

Added ability countdown timers

Added additional Controller presents

Added new loading screen tips, mission descriptions and images

Added the ability to view Moves and Equipped Gear while in a mission

Added the ability to restore default settings in Keybinding menu while in a mission

Added Buff Icons to the "Icon Legend" menu

Added AZERTY Support for Keyboard & Mouse controls

Added and improved the accuracy of existing waypoint markers

Players are now able to swap characters when in a full party

Added a "+" in front of the Critical Chance stat

Updated Move descriptions Performance and Stability Fixed a crash which could occur after receiving the inactivity prompt in a map

Fixed crashes on Xbox One consoles that were occurring while in Multiplayer

Fixed a massive FPS drop occurring when player characters were hit by Akar Kessel's Cloudkill attack

Improved performance in The Fury of Icewind, Crystalline Dreams and The Order of the One Light

The new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update also includes a long list of bug fixes and balance tweaks – if you need to know about those, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Age of Empires IV Roadmap Promises User-Generated Content Tools, 100s of Balance Tweaks

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.