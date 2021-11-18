  ⋮  

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Free Update Adds New Map, Quality-of-Life Improvements

By Nathan Birch
Submit
Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has just dropped a major 16 GB update, which adds a new map packed with content, as well as a variety of UI and quality-of-life improvements, and more. Dark Alliance was criticized for its rough state at launch, so hopefully, this update makes the game feel like a more complete, finished experience. You can check out a rundown of some of the new content, features, and quality-of-life improvements Canadian developer Tuque Games has included in the Crystal Wraiths update, below.

The Crystal Wraiths

  • The long-awaited free DLC drop is here! Coming in hot is a new map, The Crystal Wraiths, which contains three acts to complete with new cinematics, new lore items, new bosses and a new trophy to earn.

User Interface and User Experience

  • Players can now choose to skip the Tally Screen at the end of a mission
  • Added ability countdown timers
  • Added additional Controller presents
  • Added new loading screen tips, mission descriptions and images
  • Added the ability to view Moves and Equipped Gear while in a mission
  • Added the ability to restore default settings in Keybinding menu while in a mission
  • Added Buff Icons to the "Icon Legend" menu
  • Added AZERTY Support for Keyboard & Mouse controls
  • Added and improved the accuracy of existing waypoint markers
  • Players are now able to swap characters when in a full party
  • Added a "+" in front of the Critical Chance stat
  • Updated Move descriptions

Performance and Stability

  • Fixed a crash which could occur after receiving the inactivity prompt in a map
  • Fixed crashes on Xbox One consoles that were occurring while in Multiplayer
  • Fixed a massive FPS drop occurring when player characters were hit by Akar Kessel's Cloudkill attack
  • Improved performance in The Fury of Icewind, Crystalline Dreams and The Order of the One Light

The new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update also includes a long list of bug fixes and balance tweaks – if you need to know about those, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Age of Empires IV Roadmap Promises User-Generated Content Tools, 100s of Balance Tweaks

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

Products mentioned in this post

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
USD 39.99
 Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
USD 749.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related