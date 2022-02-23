Dragon Age 4 Is in the Middle of Production, Says BioWare

Today, BioWare shared a new update on the games' pipeline, starting with Dragon Age 4. The next installment in the fantasy RPG franchise is now right in the middle of the Production phase, following the completion of the blueprint in 2021.

The confirmation seems to align with the latest rumors from Jeff Grubb, who stated that Dragon Age 4 could release in late 2023 at the very earliest.

Dragon Age 4 Is in Very Good Shape, and on Track for a Late 2023 Release “At the Earliest” – Rumor

BioWare also said farewell to Christian Dailey, the project's Executive Producer ever since early 2018. At the same time, the blog post highlights the team of veterans that's now in place working on Dragon Age 4.

A strong leadership team of industry and Dragon Age veterans is in place to carry us through Production and beyond. The game’s Production Director is Mac Walters, who recently led the development for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and has an 18-year history with BioWare. Corrine Busche, who has been leading the design direction for Dragon Age, is our Game Director. She has a wealth of experience, including 15 years at EA, and a passion for the franchise. Benoit Houle is the Director of Product Development, and he brings an in-depth understanding of the franchise thanks to having worked on every single Dragon Age game – starting over 16 years ago on Dragon Age: Origins. I will also be working more closely with the Dragon Age team as they go through production while continuing to guide the studio.

More information on Dragon Age 4 will be shared later in 2022 through blog posts and social content. Of course, fans are hoping to glimpse some footage or at least screenshots of the game, too.

BioWare then switched to the other big IP they own: Mass Effect. Work on the next installment continues, led by Mike Gamble, producer of Mass Effect 2, 3, and Andromeda. The team is still prototyping ideas and experiences, anyway, so you'd better believe it will take several years before any new Mass Effect game gets possibly released.