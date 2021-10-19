The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Next-Gen Versions Have Been Rated in Europe

The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next-gen versions have today been rated in Europe by Pan European Game Information (PEGI), suggesting that more information about the next-gen version is inbound.

Back in July of this year, developer CD Projekt Red announced that the next-gen update for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC would be arriving later this year. More information wasn’t shared, but from the looks of it, more details will be revealed as soon.

In general, games receive an age rating close to release, and with only a few months left in this year, it’s only logical for the next-gen version to be rated. Not much has been revealed about the next-gen version of The Witcher 3. We do know, however, that it will offer faster loading times alongside ray tracing support and visuals improvements. In addition, it has been said that the upcoming re-release of the RPG might use some PC mods in order to improve the game’s textures, including the popular Halk Hogan's HD Reworked Project

“Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content”, CDPR wrote last year.

“The next-generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available as a standalone purchase on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, and as a free update for current owners of the game on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was originally released for PC and consoles back in 2015. Since its release, the game has received numerous awards.