The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch 4.01 PC Comparison Videos Highlight Disappointing Performance And More

The Witcher 3 next-gen finally received its first patch yesterday, promising to bring performance improvements on all platforms, but it definitely seems like it fails to do so, at least on PC, as performance is, at times, even worse than in the game's 4.00 version.

Comparison videos shared by Lootward and MxBenchmarkPC highlight how the patch doesn't bring any major improvement on vastly different system configurations. In most cases, performance seems to be worse at the same settings, and turning off the now-functional screenspace reflections doesn't improve the situation much. On my system (i7-10700 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, and 16 GB RAM), the game ran at 4K resolution between 60 and 90 FPS with the DLSS quality preset and no ray tracing in Toussaint, but following the update, I was unable to get it to run at higher than 50 FPS, forcing me to continue the playthrough with the DirectX11 version.

In case you missed The Witcher 3 4.01 patch notes, you can find some of the fixes it introduces on PC and consoles right below. Other generic fixes include some gameplay and quest fixes that aim to improve the game's general stability.

PC-SPECIFIC

Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn't working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.

Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.

CONSOLE-SPECIFIC

Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.

Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.

Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the next-gen update and its performance woes with Alessio's piece.

