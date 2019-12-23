Haylou GT1, Redmi AirDots, Baseus Encok, More Wireless Earbuds Available at a Discount – Get it Now!

If you're an avid media consumer, you might want to get your hands on the latest wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0. That's right, today we have the best discount on stunning earbuds that you can buy right now. We have a wide range of options including the Redmi AirDots, QCY T2C, Haylou GT1 and many more. So let's dive in to see some more details on today's list of wireless earbuds on discount.

Get the Best Discount on Wireless Earbuds - Includes Redmi AirDots, Haylou GT1, More

Take note that the discount is only available for a limited time and will revert to its original model if you don't hurry. So follow the links provided below relevant to the product and order your share as soon as you can to get the wireless earbuds for less.

Xiaomi Haylou GT1

Main Features:

• Frequency response range 20 - 20000Hz

• Impedance 32

• Sensitivity 110dB

• Bluetooth version 5.0

• Multiple touch, DSP noise reduction, IPX5 waterproof

Xiaomi Haylou GT1 is one of the best wireless earbuds on discount. It features a stealthy look and stunning sound quality. It is available at a 28 percent off, priced at $20.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

Main Features: ● The headset has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip to be called a new generation of headphones. Redmi AirDots is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the data transfer rate is up to 2 times compared to the previous generation, the connection is faster and more stable. Listening to music and playing is smoother and softer

● Noise Reduction of 7.2mm Moving Coil Drive Unit and DSP Intelligent Environment Noise Reduction.

The Redmi AirDots are our personal favorite pick with the amazing build quality and enhanced audio quality. Available at a 40 percent off, the Redmi AirDots are priced at $23.99. Head over to this link to get it.

TOPK Bluetooth Earphones

This specific unit is a newcomer to our list of discounts on wireless earbuds. It boasts a unique design that's elegant and the case features a visual representation of the amount of battery left in the case as well as the earbuds. TOPK Earphones is available at a 52 percent off, priced at $21.99. Head over to this link to get it.

QCY T2C

Main Features

●Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the transmission speed is twice higher. The anti-interference performance is enhanced and the connection is more stable, avoid sound delays

●CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology high sensitivity silicone mic, improve the recognition of the speech, make sure you can talk without any effort even in noisy environments

●Ergonomically designed, the earbuds exactly fit the contours of the ears

● Exclusive take-out-to use design, there is always one step less, safe time and free hands

●Small charging case built-in 800mAh for backup power

The QCY T2C is a favorite to many and since it is available at a massive price drop, the unit is a must-have. It comes at a 37 percent off, priced at $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Baseus Encok W09

Main Features:

● Stereoscopic immersive sound effect

● High fidelity composite diapraghm with DSP digital debugging technology for impressive live sound effects

● Bluetooth V5.0

● Intelligent reconnection

● Touch operation

Baseus is known for its quality products and the Encok is no different. The sound quality is great and comes with a design similar to that of the AirPods. It is available at a 16 percent off as part of our discount on wireless earbuds, priced at $20.51. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for our list of discount on wireless earbuds. If you're interested in getting one, be sure to avail the offer ahead of its expiration. If you fail to do so, the price would revert back to its original model. So hurry up and order your share as soon as you can.

Which wireless earbuds on discount are you looking to get? Let us know down below.