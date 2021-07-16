OnePlus Buds Pro Will Bring Fast Charging, Adaptive Noise Cancellation and More

OnePlus is supposed to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 next week. However, it seems like the company does not want to wait for the official release date to spill all the details. In an interview with CNET, OnePlus R&D chief Kinder Liu decided to spill some details about the upcoming true wireless earbuds, and well, we do think these are going to be good, especially for those who are still in the Android ecosystem.

For starters, the OnePlus Buds Pro will feature adaptive noise cancellation, and this will be done using three microphones to dynamically adjust the required level of noise cancellation. More specifically, OnePlus has stated that users can expect cancellation levels ranging from 15 to 50 decibels, which is impressive.

How to Save $100 on the Brand New OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro Could Be a Breath of Fresh Air for True Wireless Earbuds

In addition to that, we are also told that we can expect up to 38 hours of battery life with the OnePlus Buds Pro case. However, you will have to disable the noise cancellation. Turning it on will reduce the total power time to 28 hours, which is still impressive.

According to the company, the OnePlus Buds Pro will also bring fast charging; 10 minutes of charge with a USB Type-C charger will deliver 10 hours of battery life. The case will also be wireless charging compatible, but the charging speed is limited to a meager 2-watts.

The company did not reveal the pricing and availability just yet, but the chances are that the OnePlus Buds Pro, but give the history, we can expect the company to launch these with the OnePlus Nord 2 next week. As for the price, if these will compete with the Sony WF-1000XM4, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Apple AirPods Pro, we expect these to be priced at around ~$200.

We will bring you all the coverage on everything that OnePlus releases.