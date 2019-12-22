Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 With 10th-Gen Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, More Available at Discount

Today we have a special deal if you're looking to buy a new laptop. That's right, we have the beefed-up Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro with the latest internals and pretty sleek design. If you're looking to get one, be sure to note that the discount is only available for a limited time. Let's dive in to see some more details on the deal.

Get the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro for Just $1199 for a Limited Time

Before we head over to the deal, take note that the discount is available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert to its original model. So be wise, act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the product details.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro on discount comes with a beautiful design that compliments a sturdy build. It's an all-metal build that's not too thick and cold to touch. The HD panel is sharp, vibrant, and plenty bright for your editing needs. In addition, the bezels all around are small so you get a more immersive viewing experience.

As for what's powering the device is a 10th generation Intel Core-i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe storage. In terms of graphics, the 2019 Mi Notebook Pro features an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics card. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor so security is not compromised.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is available at a 25 percent off, priced at $1199. Head over to this link to get it.

We also have another variant with the same neat design. It boasts an Intel Core-i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. You also get the same graphics card and the remaining specification is more or less the same. It is available at a 29 percent off, priced at $969.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for now, folks. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 is a pretty neat machine that can handle anything that you throw at it. So be sure to avail the offer before it expires.

