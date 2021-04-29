AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware Update 3E751 Now Available, How to Download

Apple has seen fit to release a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. If you happen to own the truly wireless earbuds from Apple, you can install the firmware update 3E751 on your compatible AirPods model right now. The new update arrives almost seven months after the previous update, so you should not hold back. Let's dive in to see some more details on the AirPods update and how you can install it for your earbuds.

Apple Releases Firmware Update 3E751 for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro - How to Install it

Before we head over to explain how you can update your AirPods to the new firmware build, take note that the new version is only available for the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro. If you have the first-gen AirPods, the new update is not applicable for them. At this point in time, Apple has not shared the changelog of the AirPods so we are not sure what is new in the latest build. However, you expect better stability and connectivity with a seamless experience after installing the new update.

Apple Explains Why App Tracking Toggle in iOS 14.5 is Grayed Out

If you are keen on installing the update, check out how you can do it if you are not already familiar.

1. The first thing that you have to do is connect your AirPods or AirPods Pro to your iOS device.

2. Now, launch the Settings app and head over to General.

3. Tap on About and then tap on AirPods.

4. You will see the firmware version listed.

Apple Cuts AirPods Production by up to 30 Percent Due to Decreasing Sales

While AirPods firmware gets updated automatically overnight when users are not using the earbuds. Once you go through the steps, make sure your AirPods are in their case and charging. In addition to this, make sure that your iOS device is connected to the internet. Apple has also seeded HomePod software update recently.

This is all that you have to do in order to install the firmware update 3E751 on your AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro. That's all there is to it, folks. We will let you guys know as soon as we have further information on the subject. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.