Microsoft has now released the Windows 10 ISO files for the latest preview build 20175 that the company released today for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The next version of the operating system, 20H2, slated for a November release will be a non-disruptive cumulative update, which won't be bringing any new features. Microsoft is perfecting Windows 10 20H2 through the Beta Channel, focusing on bug fixes. Typically this is followed by a major release in the first half of the following year, which should be Windows 10 21H1 or the May 2021 Update.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Q4 2020 Earnings – Azure Cloud Remains the Key Growth Driver

However, things appear to be changing as the company is reportedly going to start releasing one feature update a year beginning from 2021. Microsoft has also stopped matching these Dev Channel builds with specific future versions of the operating system. In any case, the features being tested through the Dev Channel right now are likely to be a part of version 2021, whether it's released in the first or the second half of the year.

How to download Windows 10 ISO files for build 20175

Windows 10 2021 Build 20175 ISO files are now available to download from the Windows Insider site.

We also have ISOs available for this build if folks would like to go down that path. https://t.co/fbbsZPkmZN ^AL https://t.co/p3ygPShkxT — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 22, 2020

To be able to download these Windows 10 ISO files, you will first need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download the Windows 10 Build 20175 ISO files]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

As noted above, the company is also testing the Fall 2020 or 20H2 builds through the Beta Channel aka the Slow ring. This would be a minor update, which means Windows 10 2021 is expected to bring some major new features, including a theme-aware Start menu.