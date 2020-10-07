Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20231 for Insiders in the Dev Channel earlier today. This build brings improved relevancy of initial device setup (OOBE), better management options for app default file associations (for Enterprise), along with other changes, improvements and fixes.

While these features will make it to the public next year, users who are interested can choose to install these builds to get an early peek at the improvements. Microsoft has also dropped ISO files for Windows 10 Build 20231 for clean installation of the future Windows 10 feature update.

Windows 10 Build 20231 Drops Today with OOBE Improvements

Download Windows 10 ISO files for Build 20231

The ISO files are available to download from the Windows Insider site. To be able to download the ISO files, you will need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download the Windows 10 ISO files for Build 20231]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

The company has also released a new ARM VHDX for Build 20231, which you can download over at this link.

Microsoft is currently finalizing the upcoming Windows 10 20H2. The next version originally slated for a release later this month will be a non-disruptive cumulative update, bringing several new features, including the theme-aware Start menu. Windows 10 20H2 is currently being pre-validated by the commercial consumers, with builds available in both the Beta and the Release Preview Channels.