Microsoft has released Windows 10 2021 (not tied to any specific version of the operating system) Insider Preview Build 20175 to Insiders in the Dev Channel (previously known as the Fast Ring). Unlike the last Preview Build, today's is available for devices that have AMD processors, as well. Here is everything that is new, fixed, or broken with the latest build.

Improving pinned sites in Microsoft Edge

Earlier this month, we announced ALT + TAB between apps and sites, the first of our new productivity enhancements coming to Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Today, we’re announcing another feature we’ve been working on to make you more efficient when browsing the web: quick access to tabs for your pinned sites. Clicking a pinned site on the Taskbar will now show you all of the open tabs for that site across any of your Microsoft Edge windows, just like you’d expect for any app with multiple open windows. Please let us know what you think!

This feature is currently rolling out to a subset of Insiders today and requires Microsoft Edge Insider Build 85.0.561.0 or higher (Canary or Dev Channel).

NOTE: Since this is an early preview, existing sites on your Taskbar will not experience this new behavior until you remove and re-pin them.

For more details on our new multitasking improvements, check out our post on the Microsoft Edge blog.

Introducing Reset-AppxPackage

For some time now, you’ve been able to reset your UWP apps in Settings – with today’s build we’re now exposing this ability via PowerShell as well. To do this, you’ll need the appx package name, so your use of the command may look like this:

>> Get-AppxPackage *calculator* | Reset-AppxPackage

The benefit of enabling this via PowerShell is that if needed you will now be able to run the reset commands for certain system components that are not currently listed as available to reset in Settings, for example Start.

Please note by nature of this command, if you choose to run it it will reset your experience back to the default experience and you will lose the associated app data.

Make a more personal connection with Eye Contact on Surface Pro X

Powered by artificial intelligence capabilities of the Microsoft SQ1(TM) processor, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera on your Surface Pro X. Windows Insiders can turn this feature on via the Surface app on their Surface Pro X.

Other updates for Insiders

More new icons:

As part of our ongoing efforts to update the iconography across Windows, Insiders will notice we have begun rolling out a new icons for both Sticky Notes and the Snip & Sketch app via updates from the Microsoft Store. Just like with the new Settings icon in the last build, these new icons look great on the Start menu with the theme-aware tiles introduced in Build 20161!

Updates for developers

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.