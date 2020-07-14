Microsoft has released monthly cumulative updates that are now live for the latest Windows 10 version 2004, the May 2020 Update, along with most of the older versions of the operating system. The Windows maker has also released Build 19042.388 (KB4565503) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who are currently testing the upcoming Windows 10 version 2009 (20H2).

Similar to 2019, the two Windows 10 versions for 2020 appear to be sharing a common core operating system, which means both share the KB number of monthly updates with a slight increment in the build number for the 20H2 (November 2020 Update) release.

KB4565503 Is Out for Windows 10 Version 2004

Today's KB4565503 cumulative update for Windows 10 version 2009 brings the following fixes

We fixed an issue that might prevent you from using PowerShell to change the system locale on Server Core platforms.

We fixed an issue that might cause certain games and applications to have visual distortion when resizing in windowed mode or switching from full screen to window mode.

We fixed an issue that causes lsass.exe to fail with the following error message, “A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.”

We fixed an issue that might prevent some applications from printing documents that contain graphics or large files after installing Windows Updates released June 9, 2020.

We fixed an issue that might prevent you from connecting to OneDrive using the OneDrive app. This issue occurs on some older devices or on devices that have older apps, which use legacy file system filter drivers. As a result, this might prevent these devices from downloading new files or opening previously synced or downloaded files.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Microsoft Store, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows MSXML, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Remote Desktop, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Microsoft hasn't shared if there are any known issues; for more details head over to the official blog post. In today's July Patch Tuesday updates, the Windows maker has fixed over 120 security flaws across 13 products, including a highly critical "wormable" critical remote execution vulnerability in Windows Server.