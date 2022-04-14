Windows 10 v21H2 Release Preview Channel Gets Build 19044.1679 (KB5011831) 

Along with releasing a new update for Release Preview Channel Insiders currently running Windows 11 on their devices, Microsoft has also dropped Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1679 (KB5011831). Both these updates are packed full of improvements and fixes.

Release notes for Windows Build 19044.1679 are shared in this piece; for details on Windows 11 Build 22000.651 (KB5012643), head over to this link.

Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Feature for Windows 10 with KB5011543 for Insiders

We added improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows. We changed the timeout for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) registration from 60 minutes to 90 minutes for hybrid Azure AD-joined Autopilot scenarios. This also addresses a race condition that causes an exception at timeout.

We fixed an issue that causes a remote desktop session to close or a reconnection to stop responding while waiting on the accessibility shortcut handler ( sethc.exe ).

). We fixed an issue that delays OS startup by approximately 40 minutes.

We fixed an issue that incorrectly returns Execution Policy settings from the registry.

We fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when you copy and paste text using an Input Method Editor (IME).

We fixed an issue that displays a black screen for some users when they sign in or sign out.

We fixed an issue that causes Kerberos authentication to fail, and the error is “0xc0030009 (RPC_NT_NULL_REF_POINTER)”. This occurs when a client machine attempts to use the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to another machine while Remote Credential Guard is enabled.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from changing a password that has expired when you sign in to a Windows device.

We fixed an issue that might cause Windows to stop working when you apply a Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policy that doesn’t require a restart.

We fixed an issue that might fail to copy the security portion of a Group Policy to a machine.

We fixed an issue that causes the Key Distribution Center (KDC) code to incorrectly return the error message “KDC_ERR_TGT_REVOKED” during domain controller shutdown.

We fixed an issue that might prevent graphics processing unit (GPU) load balancing over Remote Desktop from working as intended.

We fixed an issue that prevents the instantiation of the Microsoft RDP Client Control, version 11 and higher, inside a Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) dialog.

We fixed an issue that might cause a Microsoft OneDrive file to lose focus after you rename it and press the Enter key.

We fixed an issue that causes the news and interest panel to appear when you haven’t clicked, tapped, or moused over it.

We fixed an issue that fails to pass the Shift KeyUp event to an application when you use the Korean IME.

We fixed an issue that might occur when you use Netdom.exe or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify name suffixes routing. These procedures might fail. The error message is, “Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service.” This issue occurs after installing the January 2022 security update on the primary domain controller emulator (PDCe).

We fixed an issue that displays the wrong IME mode indicator when the Font Mitigation policy is enabled.

We fixed an issue that causes the primary domain controller (PDC) of the root domain to generate warning and error events in the System log. This issue occurs when the PDC incorrectly tries to scan outgoing-only trusts.

We fixed an issue that affects a Server Message Block (SMB) multichannel connection and might generate a 13A or C2 error.

We fixed an issue that occurs when you map a network drive to a Server Message Block version 1 (SMBv1) share. After restarting the OS, you cannot access that network drive.

We fixed an issue that causes virtual computer object (VCO) password settings failure on a distributed network name resource.

We fixed an issue that damages a pool when a Client-Side Caching (CSC) cleanup method fails to delete a resource that was created.

We fixed an issue that might cause the server to lock up because the nonpaged pool grows and uses up all memory. After a restart, the same issue occurs again when you try to repair the damage.

We reduced the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

To confirm you are running the latest version of Windows 10, type winver into the Windows search box on the taskbar, and it should show "Version 21H2."

For more details, check out the official blog post.