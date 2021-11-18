KB5007253 Is Now Available for Windows 10 Insiders

Microsoft has released another update for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently testing Windows 10 builds. The fixes being dropped are likely to end up in the next month's Patch Tuesday updates. The Windows maker has today delivered Windows 10 KB5007253, Build 19044.1381 for version 21H2 testers and Build 19043.1381 for version 21H1 users.

Today's Windows 10 update KB5007253 brings the following fix:

We fixed an issue that might affect devices that use Windows Hello for Business and are joined to Azure Active Directory (AD). These devices might experience issues when they access on-premises resources, such as file shares or websites.

However, today's release also carries the fixes delivered earlier in the week through Build 19044.1379, including the following:

We fixed an issue that affects the opening of the SearchFilterHost.exe process.

We fixed an issue that causes searchindexer.exe to keep handles to the per user search database in the path below after you sign out: "C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Search\Data\Applications\\" As a result, searchindexer.exe stops working and duplicate profile names are created.

We added support for the cancellation of daylight savings time for the Republic of Fiji for 2021.

We fixed an issue that prevents the enrollment status page (ESP) from displaying the error message or remediation options after a failure.

We added the –cd argument to wsl.exe to specify a Windows or Linux path as a starting directory for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

We fixed an issue that fails to apply machine Group Policy objects automatically at startup or in the background to devices on a domain that have certain processors.

We added the option to configure an Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) maximum transmission unit (MTU) that is less than 576 bytes on an interface.

We fixed an issue that fails to provide an event description for the System Center – Operations Manager.

We fixed an issue that might cause the 32-bit version of Microsoft Excel to stop working on devices that have certain processors when you export to PDF.

We enabled onunload events to create pop-up windows in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

We fixed an issue that affects predictive pre-rendering in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

We fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working.

We fixed an issue that causes the Settings page to unexpectedly close after you uninstall a font.

We fixed a memory leak in ctfmon.exe that occurs when you switch between different edit clients.

We fixed a known issue that causes error codes 0x000006e4, 0x0000007c, or 0x00000709 when connecting to a remote printer that is shared on a Windows print server.

We fixed an issue that turns off screen capture and recording functionalities on the Windows Game Bar because of a service failure.

We fixed an issue that might cause the return value of GetCommandLineA() to be lowercase in some developer scenarios.

We fixed an issue that might cause the decryption of a file that is on a remote server to fail. This issue occurs when using the Encrypted File System (EFS) on the remote server and the error message is, "ERROR_DECRYPTION_FAILED".

We fixed an issue that causes Windows Defender Application Control to incorrectly compare two file version numbers.

We enabled credentials for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) users in Quick Assist.

We fixed an issue that sometimes prevents Quick Assist users from using full screen view after they start a remote assistance session.

We fixed an issue that prevents the applications that you use often from appearing on the Start menu and prevents you from configuring them to appear on the Start menu using a Group Policy.

We fixed an issue that prevents your device from starting up, and it becomes unresponsive because of licensing API calls.

Confused which version you are running? Type “winver” into the Windows search box on the Taskbar and it should you either “Version 21H2” or “Version 21H1”. Head over to the official blog post for Windows Insiders for more details.