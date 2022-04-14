Windows 11 22000.651 (KB5012643) Drops for Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has today released Windows 11 Build 22000.651 (KB5012643) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently running Windows 11. Today's update brings a number of improvements and fixes to this latest desktop operating system.

Release notes for Windows 11 KB5012643 (Build 22000.651)

New! We added improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows.

We added improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows. We fixed an issue that causes the AppX Deployment Service (AppXSvc) to stop working after you install certain MSIX apps.

We fixed a race condition that occurs early in the startup process that might cause a stop error.

We improved the Autopilot client to process updated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities that support self-deployment and pre-provisioning scenarios.

We changed the timeout for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) registration from 60 minutes to 90 minutes for hybrid Azure AD-joined Autopilot scenarios. This also addresses a race condition that causes an exception at timeout.

We fixed an issue that delays OS startup by approximately 40 minutes.

We fixed a memory leak issue that affects Windows systems that are in use 24 hours each day of the week.

We fixed an issue that affects the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) option 119 (Domain Search List) by preventing the use of the connection-specific DNS Suffix Search List.

We fixed an issue that affects the Title attribute in Microsoft Ege IE mode.

We fixed an issue in which mobile device management (MDM) policies were not allowed on Windows Enterprise editions that were upgraded to Enterprise using Azure AD-joined subscription entitlement.

We fixed an issue that might cause video subtitles to be partially cut off.

We fixed an issue that incorrectly aligns video subtitles.

We fixed an issue that causes Kerberos authentication to fail, and the error is “0xc0030009 (RPC_NT_NULL_REF_POINTER)”. This occurs when a client machine attempts to use the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to another machine while Remote Credential Guard is enabled.

We fixed an issue that causes Windows to go into BitLocker recovery after a servicing update.

We fixed an issue that prevents retrieval of the Endorsement Key (EK) certificate from the TPM device.

We fixed an issue that might fail to copy the security portion of a Group Policy to a machine.

We fixed an issue that prevents the instantiation of the Microsoft RDP Client Control, version 11 and higher, inside a Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) dialog.

We displayed the temperature on top of the weather icon on the taskbar.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from using the minimize, maximize, and close buttons on a maximized app window. This issue occurs because the Notification Center keeps the input focus.

We fixed an issue that might occur when you use Netdom.exe or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify name suffixes routing. These procedures might fail. The error message is, “Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service.” This issue occurs after installing the January 2022 security update on the primary domain controller emulator (PDCe).

or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify name suffixes routing. These procedures might fail. The error message is, “Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service.” This issue occurs after installing the January 2022 security update on the primary domain controller emulator (PDCe). We fixed an issue that causes the primary domain controller (PDC) of the root domain to generate warning and error events in the System log. This issue occurs when the PDC incorrectly tries to scan outgoing-only trusts.

We fixed an issue that occurs when you map a network drive to a Server Message Block version 1 (SMBv1) share. After restarting the OS, you cannot access that network drive.

We fixed an issue that affects an SMB multichannel connection and might generate a 13A or C2 error.

We fixed an issue that damages a pool when a Client-Side Caching (CSC) cleanup method fails to delete a resource that was created.

We fixed an issue that might cause the server to lock up because the nonpaged pool grows and uses up all memory. After a restart, the same issue occurs again when you try to repair the damage.

We reduced the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

For more details about Windows 11 Build 22000.651, head over to the official blog post.

New Drops for Insiders: Windows 11 Preview Build 22598, ISO Files, and Media Player for Windows 11 v11.2203.30.0