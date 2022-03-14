Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Feature for Windows 10 with KB5011543 for Insiders

Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1618 (KB5011543) is now available for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently running Windows 10 version 21H2 (also the latest public version). Today's release brings Windows 11's Search updates to the older desktop operating system along with several other improvements and fixes.

Search highlights in Windows 10

We recently introduced an update for Search in the Windows 11 Insider Preview that highlights interesting moments in time. This feature, search highlights, is now coming to Windows 10. We are taking a phased and measured approach and broad availability will occur in the coming months.

Search is right there on your taskbar—your window to discover what’s trending online, in the world, and in your organization. Of course, you can still type to start searching for your apps, files, settings, and quick answers on the web.

The taskbar search box and search home will periodically update with content, including fun illustrations, which help you discover more, be connected, and stay productive. Search highlights will present notable and interesting moments of what’s special about each day—like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and in your region. To see more details at a glance, hover or click on the illustration in the search box.