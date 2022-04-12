Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Are Out for All Supported Versions

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 cumulative update for all supported versions of the operating system. Windows 10 KB5012599 Build 19042.1645 is out for version 20H2, Build 19043.1645 for version 21H1, and Build 19044.1645 for version 21H2.

Note that Windows 10 version 20H2 is reaching the end of service on May 10, 2022, for devices running the Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions.

After May 10, 2022, these devices will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats. To continue receiving security and quality updates, Microsoft recommends updating to the latest version of Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Today's Windows 10 update KB5012599 brings security fixes and improvements to the operating system, making it a mandatory monthly update. This update is available through Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

Microsoft has also released Windows 10 servicing stack updates (19042.1613, 19043.1613, and 19044.1613), making quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates.

Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Latest Patch Tuesday updates are also available for Windows 11. For more details and release notes, check out this support document.