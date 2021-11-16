Windows 10 Build 19044.1379 / 19043.1379 Is Out for Release Preview Channel Insiders

After releasing Windows 10 November 2021 Update (version 21H2) for the public, the Windows development team has now also released Windows 10 update KB5007253 Build 19044.1379 for version 21H2 and Build 19044.1379 for version 21H1. These builds are available for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

Windows 10 update KB5007253 for v21H2 and v21H1 brings the following improvements

We fixed an issue that affects the opening of the SearchFilterHost.exe process.

process. We fixed an issue that causes searchindexer . exe to keep handles to the per user search database in the path below after you sign out: “C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Search\Data\Applications\\” As a result, searchindexer . exe stops working and duplicate profile names are created.

. to keep handles to the per user search database in the path below after you sign out: “C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Search\Data\Applications\\” As a result, . stops working and duplicate profile names are created. We added support for the cancellation of daylight savings time for the Republic of Fiji for 2021.

We fixed an issue that prevents the enrollment status page (ESP) from displaying the error message or remediation options after a failure.

We added the –cd argument to wsl.exe to specify a Windows or Linux path as a starting directory for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

to specify a Windows or Linux path as a starting directory for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). We fixed an issue that fails to apply machine Group Policy objects automatically at startup or in the background to devices on a domain that have certain processors.

We added the option to configure an Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) maximum transmission unit (MTU) that is less than 576 bytes on an interface.

We fixed an issue that fails to provide an event description for the System Center – Operations Manager.

We fixed an issue that incorrectly renders some variable fonts.

We fixed an issue that might cause the 32-bit version of Microsoft Excel to stop working on devices that have certain processors when you export to PDF.

We fixed an issue that displays glyphs at the wrong angle when you use the Meiryo UI font and other vertical fonts. These fonts are frequently used in Japan, China, or other countries in Asia.

We enabled onunload events to create pop-up windows in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

events to create pop-up windows in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode. We fixed an issue that affects predictive pre-rendering in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

We fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working.

We fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when using the Input Method Editor (IME) to insert elements.

We fixed an issue that causes the Settings page to unexpectedly close after you uninstall a font.

We fixed an issue that affects the UI for renaming files when using folder view in File Explorer. The UI fails to properly handle inline composition when using the new Japanese IME.

We fixed a memory leak in ctfmon.exe that occurs when you switch between different edit clients.

that occurs when you switch between different edit clients. We fixed a known issue that causes error codes 0x000006e4, 0x0000007c, or 0x00000709 when connecting to a remote printer that is shared on a Windows print server.

We fixed an issue that turns off screen capture and recording functionalities on the Windows Game Bar because of a service failure.

We fixed an issue that might cause the return value of GetCommandLineA() to be lowercase in some developer scenarios.

to be lowercase in some developer scenarios. We fixed an issue that might cause the decryption of a file that is on a remote server to fail. This issue occurs when using the Encrypted File System (EFS) on the remote server and the error message is, “ERROR_DECRYPTION_FAILED”.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from enabling BitLocker on a thinly provisioned virtual machine (VM). The error is “A device attached to the system is not functioning” and the system logs, “STATUS_UNSUCCESSFUL”.

We fixed an issue that causes Windows Defender Application Control to incorrectly compare two file version numbers.

We enabled credentials for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) users in Quick Assist.

We fixed an issue that sometimes prevents Quick Assist users from using full screen view after they start a remote assistance session.

We fixed an issue that prevents the applications that you use often from appearing on the Start menu and prevents you from configuring them to appear on the Start menu using a Group Policy.

We fixed an issue that causes the syncing of desktop settings to fail when you use the built-in User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) template.

We fixed an issue that prevents Failover Clustering from updating Domain Name Server (DNS) records.

We fixed an issue that prevents your device from starting up, and it becomes unresponsive because of licensing API calls.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.

