Microsoft released Windows 10 21H1 Preview Build 21292 from the RS_PRERELEASE branch to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel earlier this week. The company has now released a cumulative update designed to test its servicing pipeline - something that the Windows development team has started doing quite often.

Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21292.1010 (KB4601937) does not introduce any new features, but does move a previously fixed issue back to the list of known issues after Insiders reported it.

We fixed an issue from the previous build where when Xbox Game Bar was launched from Start or via the Windows key + G when using a text editor, the computer might appear unresponsive. (Not fixed – see known issues.)

(Not fixed – see known issues.) ADDED 1/15: We are investigating reports that Xbox Game Bar launches on their PC without pressing WIN + G.

We are investigating reports that Xbox Game Bar launches on their PC without pressing WIN + G. ADDED 1/15: We are continuing to investigate reports that when Xbox Game Bar is launched (like when pressing WIN + G), the PC might appear unresponsive.

For the complete details of Windows 10 21H1 Insider Preview Build 21292 and the lists of new features and improvements, check out our earlier coverage. More details are available over at this official blog post.