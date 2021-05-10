After the release of every major Windows 10 version, we see lists of user-reported bugs going up. With the last two versions, Microsoft has itself been proactive, publishing lists of known issues as soon as a new version goes live. With the latest Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, this list brought forward bugs initially discovered in version 2004.

Windows 10 v2004 is the last major version of the operating system, which has been followed by v20H2 and the upcoming v21H1. Initially added to the list of known issues back in May 2020, Microsoft had reported a problem with select Conexant and Synaptics audio drivers, putting safeguard holds on impacted devices.

Now Is the Best Time to Save a Copy of Windows 10 v20H2 Ahead of 21H1 Release – How to

The Windows maker has finally tagged these issues resolved, removing Windows 10 20H2 safeguard holds

Summary Status Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers Devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen. Devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers might receive an error or have issues with Windows 10, version 2004.

Windows 10 devices with affected audio drivers were receiving a stop error with a blue screen when (or after) updating to Windows 10, versions 2004 and 20H2. "The affected driver will be named Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have versions 8.65.47.53, 8.65.56.51, or 8.66.0.0 through 8.66.89.00 for chdrt64.sys or chdrt32.sys," Microsoft had said.

The second issue was around Conexant ISST audio drivers, with the affected driver named "Conexant ISST Audio or Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have file name uci64a96.dll through uci64a231.dll and a file version of 7.231.3.0 or lower."

The safeguard hold has now been removed for all devices, including devices with affected drivers. You should be able to upgrade to Windows 10 October 2020 Update without any issues. As we suggested yesterday, even if you don't want to upgrade right away, you should definitely download and save a copy of version 20H2 since it won't be available after Microsoft delivers version 21H1, scheduled for a public release later this month.