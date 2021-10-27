WhatsApp’s iOS to Android Chat Transfer Feature Now Available on Pixel Phones

WhatsApp announced a feature that allows you to transfer chats from iPhones to Android devices. While this feature was initially available only on Samsung phones, it is now expanding to all the Pixel phones, including the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

If you have a Google Pixel phone, you can quickly transfer your WhatsApp chat history from your iPhone. You will need a USB Type-C to Lightning cable; once you have connected both phones, you will be asked to scan a QR code on your iPhone to start the transfer process.

The Ability to Transfer Your WhatsApp Chats from iPhone to Android Finally Comes to Google Pixel Phones

Once you are done scanning the QR code, all your conversations and media will be moved over to your Google Pixel phone. If you are having issues scanning the QR code, you can also start the transfer process by opening WhatsApp on your iPhone and heading over to Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android.

For those concerned, all your data will be protected during the transfer process, which means that no one else will be able to access your WhatsApp chat and files. You will also not receive new messages on your old device while the transfer is taking place.

Google has said that the transfer capability will be available out of the box on new phones that are launching with Android 12. Existing phones that will be upgraded to Android 12 will get support for this feature soon.

Android 12 also brings a feature that allows you to transfer all your essentials from an iPhone to a new Android phone. You can do so by simply connecting a cable, and an Android device will automatically transfer your SMS and iMessage history, photos, videos, contacts, calendars, and more. It can also match and install the same apps from Google Play Store.