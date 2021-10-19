Pixel 6 Pro Goes Official With 120Hz LTPO Screen, Quad-Camera Setup, $899 Starting Price and More

Google has finally taken the wraps off the Pixel 6 Pro, a flagship the technology giant announced a while back, but did not dive too much into the details. Fortunately, if you want a premium Android upgrade, then you will want to pay close attention to these specifications because they are truly something.

All Pixel 6 Pro Specifications and Details in One Place

The 6.7-inch flagship resonates a 3440 x 1440 resolution and has a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen. This will be helpful in conserving the battery life since LTPO technology dynamically switches between 10Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content being shown on the display. The large panel is curved, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, and supports HDR10+ content. Also, for the first time, Google has used its 5nm Tensor chip, which features an octa-core CPU. The primary SoC is supplemented by the Titan M2 co-processor.

You also get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The internal memory is not expandable but supports the faster UFS 3.1 standard for high read and write speeds. Another highlight of the Pixel 6 Pro is its large 5000mAh battery, which supports 30W fast wired charging speed and 23W wireless charging. Do note that there is no charger bundled in the box.

Another upgrade that you will likely look forward to when upgrading to the Pixel 6 Pro is its quad-camera setup. There are three sensors at the back, with a single punch-hole camera at the front. All the camera specifications have been given below.

Main - 50MP (wide-angle, OIS, EIS, F/1.85 aperture, 82-degree FoV, 1.2um pixel size).

Telephoto - 48MP (ISOCELL GN1 sensor, OIS, PDAF, 4x optical zoom, 0.8um pixel size, F/3.5 aperture, 23.5-degree FOV).

Ultrawide - 12MP (1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 114-degree FoV).

Front - Single 11.1-megapixel shooter (1.22um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 94-degree FoV).

For security, an in-screen optical fingerprint reader is present. Other additions like Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and stereo speakers are present. The Pixel 6 Pro is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Google has priced its latest flagship from $899, and it will be available in the Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black color options, with a release happening on October 28.