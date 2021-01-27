Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Trailer Introduces Hero Forms

Being a bloodthirsty werewolf undoubtedly has its perks, especially in a game like Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. Nacon and Cyanida Studio have debuted the launch trailer for the upcoming game, and this time around it showcases some of the abilities protagonist Cahal has to offer.

The trailer demonstrates some of the visceral combat you can expect from the game, in addition to some of the stealth segments you can play through. You'll also spend some time in your human form, which means you have to stay out of sight as much as possible.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed, Will Remain in the Shadows Until 2022

But when it's time to go back to your powerful Crinos form or your Lupus form, it's time to start ripping others limb from limb. Check out the trailer below.

We had a great time with Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood in our preview, especially when it came to combat.

"Combat seems to be the highlight of Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood, as players won't have all that much freedom in exploring the world. The developer confirmed that there will be multiple hub locations featuring sidequests, but it will not be possible to backtrack, so the experience is going to be linear. There will also be two different endings, players will not be forced to play through the game again to get one, as getting one or the other will be tied to a specific choice made late in the game."

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is set to debut on February 4 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on the Epic Games Store.