Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Shows First Gameplay, Next-Gen Release Confirmed

Back in early 2017 developer Cyanide (Call of Cthulhu) announced they were working on a game based on the classic Werewolf: The Apocalypse table-top RPG, but they’ve been very elusive about showing the game ever since. We’ve seen vague teasers and cinematic trailers, but no actual gameplay. Well, that finally changed today as the Nacon Connect digital event delivered the very first Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood gameplay trailer. The trailer is still pretty aggressively edited, with various filters applied to the footage so it’s kind of hard to gauge the game’s visuals, but we do get a peek at the game’s werewolf melee combat, regular wolf stealth, and shooting. Check the trailer out for yourself, below.

Clearly not the most cutting edge game, but werewolf combat looks pretty fun. Hopefully the shooting and stealth is also up to snuff. Haven’t been keeping up with Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood? Here’s an official rundown of the game’s key features:

A Ruthless Struggle to Save Mother Earth - Gaia - Mother Earth - is dying. Ravaged by mankind’s endless hunger, she is losing the struggle against the Wyrm, a cosmic force of decay and destruction. Made manifest in the corporation Endron, the servants of the Wyrm stand poised to feast on the corpse of nature herself. The Wyrm, a corrupting entity, is winning the war against Gaia, Mother Earth. Pentex, a multinational corporation that serves the Wyrm, is controlling the world through its subsidiaries.

- A former protector of Gaia, born under a full moonthe Auspice of Ahroun and proud werewolf Warrior of the Fianna Tribe, Cahal chose exile after losing control of his devastating Rrage. While searching for his missing daughter, Cahal discovers that his old pack tribe is in danger, and he must come to its aid. One Hero, Three Forms – Human, Wolf, and Werewolf - Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, Cahal as a human can interact with other people, and the half-wolf Crinos can unleash its inhuman Rrage to tear enemies apart.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is coming to PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 on February 4, 2021. What do you think? Are you prepared to unleash you inner beast?