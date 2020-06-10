Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Drops a Rage-Filled Trailer, More Info Coming Soon

Way back in early 2017 developer Cyanide (Call of Cthulhu) announced they were working on a game based on the classic Werewolf: The Apocalypse table-top RPG, but we’ve seen very little of the game since. We got a very ambiguous cinematic trailer last year, and thus far, that’s been it. Well, today during the opening day of IGN’s Summer of Gaming, a new trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood was unleashed! This is once again a cinematic trailer, but it gives us a much clearer idea of the what the game’s tone will be. Check it out, below!

I’d love to see some real gameplay, but still, I’m intrigued! Need to know more about Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood? Here’s the official description:

A Ruthless Struggle to Save Mother Earth Gaia - Mother Earth - is dying. Ravaged by mankind’s endless hunger, she is losing the struggle against the Wyrm, a cosmic force of decay and destruction. Made manifest in the corporation Endron, the servants of the Wyrm stand poised to feast on the corpse of nature herself. The Wyrm, a corrupting entity, is winning the war against Gaia, Mother Earth. Pentex, a multinational corporation that serves the Wyrm, is controlling the world through its subsidiaries. A Quest for Redemption A former protector of Gaia, born under a full moonthe Auspice of Ahroun and proud werewolfWarrior of the Fianna Tribe, Cahal chose exile after losing control of his devastating Rrage. While searching for his missing daughter, Cahal discovers that his old pack tribe is in danger, and he must come to its aid. One Hero, Three Forms – Human, Wolf, and Werewolf Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, Cahal as a human can interact with other people, and the half-wolf Crinos can unleash its inhuman Rrage to tear enemies apart.

Earthblood publisher Nacon is promising to share more about the game during their “Nacon Direct” event, which will take place on July 7. Hopefully we’ll finally see some gameplay of our furry friends in action then! In the meantime, you can check out Wccftech’s impressions from a behind-closed-doors demo of the game, right here.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood sinks its teeth into PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PS4 in late summer or early fall.