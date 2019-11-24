Weekly Roundup – Top Posts of the Week
AMD To Introduce 2nd Generation rDNA Based Navi GPU Powered Radeon RX Lineup at CES 2020 With Ray Tracing & More
AMD's next-generation rDNA powered Navi GPUs for the Radeon RX lineup will apparently make the first appearance at CES 2020.
AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Card With Navi 14 GPU Tested – Almost On Par With An RX 580, Consumes More Power Than A GeForce GTX 1660
The Radeon RX 5500 graphics card is based on the AMD Navi 14 GPU architecture and will be launching very soon and while we have only seen official test results of the card, this is the first time an independent source has released its performance data.
Huge CoD Modern Warfare Update 1.10 Released for PC/PS4/XO; Adds New Special Ops, Realism Moshpit, Gun Game, Support for Additional PS4 Keyboard Layouts & More
A huge new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title update, Modern Warfare Update 1.10, has just been rolled out for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
AMD Ryzen CPUs Continue Outselling Intel Core CPUs in DIY South Korean Markets – Reaches 53% Market Share For First Time in History
Nothing can stop AMD Ryzen from outselling Intel Core processors in the Korean DIY market as the red team has hit another market share milestone.
AMD Confirms Zen 3 Brings Entirely Brand New CPU Architecture, Delivers Significant IPC Gains, Faster Clocks & Higher Core Counts
AMD's Senior Vice President, Forrest Norrod, has unveiled some major details of their next-gen Zen 3 CPU architecture in an interview with The Street.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER Ultimate Flagship Graphics Card Rumored To Feature 4608 Cores & 16 Gbps GDDR6 Memory
NVIDIA may soon be offering their next ultimate flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER.
NVIDIA Next Generation Hopper GPU Leaked – Based On MCM Design, Launching After Ampere
his GPU is supposedly going to succeed Ampere and will consist of a family of incredibly powerful graphics cards with multiple dies in a single package (ergo Multi-Chip-Module or MCM).