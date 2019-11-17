AMD's next-generation rDNA powered Navi GPUs for the Radeon RX lineup will apparently make the first appearance at CES 2020. This along with a couple of other rumors surrounding AMD's Radeon and Threadripper product lineups have been revealed by Chiphell leaker, Wjm47196.

AMD To Intro 2nd Generation rDNA Based Radeon RX Navi GPUs at CES 2020 - Ray Tracing Support & More Onboard

The rumor comes from the Chiphell user who has previously been super accurate with his leaks such as Polaris 30 (Radeon RX 590) launching in Q4 2018, Radeon VII in Q1 2019 and 7nm Navi mainstream cards arriving before the high-end enthusiast-grade variants in 2019. With a good track record to begin, let's see what's the latest info that the leaker has for us.

According to him, AMD's plans for their 2nd Generation rDNA based Radeon RX Navi GPU lineup is to offer a product preview at CES 2020. That would be interesting and makes sense since CES 2020 will be a huge event for AMD to unveil their 2020 product portfolio which includes Zen 3 and 2nd Gen rDNA based products for mainstream, enthusiast, notebook and server markets. It is already confirmed that the rDNA 2 GPU architecture is in-design and scheduled for launch in 2020. Some of the features to expect from 2nd Generation rDNA Navi GPUs would be:

Optimized 7nm+ process node

Enthusiast-grade desktop graphics card options

Hardware-Level Ray Tracing Support

A mix of GDDR6 and HBM2 graphics cards

More power-efficient than First-Gen Navi GPUs

There isn't much we know about RDNA 2 aside from rumors but what AMD has officially talked about is Ray Tracing which will be available on their next-gen GPU lineup. With their next-gen RDNA architecture, AMD plans to have hardware-level integration on their GPUs to support real-time ray tracing in games. This would put them on par with NVIDIA’s RTX technology which implemented ray-tracing support through hardware-level integration last year with their GeForce RTX 20 series cards.

AMD also wants to push RDNA 2 towards the higher-end spectrum of the market. While the first generation RDNA GPUs perform great in the $300-$500 segments, we would likely see a range of enthusiast-grade designs with RDNA 2 based Radeon RX series graphics cards. These would take the fight to NVIDIA's RTX 2080 SUPER / RTX 2080 Ti but NVIDIA isn't the company that would just silently sit through a competitor's launch. Plans of NVIDIA's 7nm GPUs are underway and it is likely we would see a grand launch in 2020 for their next-generation graphics architecture, presumably known as 'Ampere'. There are also rumors about NVIDIA introducing an even faster RTX 2080 Ti in the form of the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER in early 2020 which would definitely keep AMD GPUs away from reaching the performance crown any time soon.

It should also be pointed out that high-end Navi GPUs might retain High-Bandwidth memory design like the current flagship. While AMD is featuring GDDR6 memory on their mainstream RDNA based cards, it is likely that the company would go ahead with the newer HBM2E VRAM.

The HBM2E DRAM comes in 8-Hi stack configuration and utilizes 16 Gb memory dies, stacked together and clocked at 3.2 Gbps. This would result in a total bandwidth of 410 GB/s on a single and 920 GB/s with two HBM2E stacks which is just insane. To top it all, the DRAM has a 1024-bit wide bus interface which is the same as current HBM2 DRAM. Samsung says that their HBM2E solution, when stacked in 4-way configuration, can offer up to 64 GB memory at 1.64 TB/s of bandwidth. Such products would only be suitable for servers/HPC workloads but a high-end graphics product for enthusiasts can feature up to 32 GB memory with just two stacks which is twice as much memory as the Radeon VII.

AMD GPU Architectures Comparison:

Wccftech AMD Radeon RX 400 Series AMD Radeon RX 500 Series AMD Radeon RX Vega Series AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series AMD Radeon RX 5800 Series? Architecture Polaris Polaris Vega Navi Navi Process Node Global Foundries 14nm Global Foundries 14nm Global Foundries 14nm / TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm+ Memory GDDR5 GDDR5 HBM2 GDDR6 GDDR6/HBM2? Year 2016-2017 2017-2018 2017-2019 2019 2020 GPUs Polaris 10, Polaris 11 Polaris 20, Polaris 21, Polaris 22, Polaris 30 Vega 10, Vega 20 Navi 10, Navi 11 Navi 20, Navi 21, Navi 23

AMD Also To Intro A New Navi 10 Based Graphics Card In The $250-$300 US Segment, Full Navi 14 GPU Exclusive To Apple

The other rumors that the leaker points to is that AMD would soon be introducing a third desktop-grade Navi 10 graphics card. The new Radeon RX graphics card would be further cut down versus the Radeon RX 5700 which itself is a cut down version of the Radeon RX 5700 XT. The new graphics card would hit the $250-$300 US pricing which means that AMD is looking to compete against the mainstream GeForce GTX 16 series lineup.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 (non-XT) is already a good 25% faster than the GTX 1660 SUPER which was recently introduced at $229 US. If AMD somehow manages to offer upto 10-15% better GPU performance than the GTX 1660 SUPER at around $249-$269 US, than that would be a very good and competitive solution since the Navi 10 GPUs currently start at $349 US.

The other news, which we probably already got a hint of from the recent MacBook Pro launch, is that AMD's full Navi 14 GPU would be kept exclusive to Apple which means the Radeon RX 5700 XT may probably end up with 22 CUs on 1408 stream processors, leaving the full 24 CU die with 1536 stream processors only available for Apple's products.

AMD Navi 14 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name GPU SKU Compute Units Stream Processors Peak Clock VRAM Bandwidth TGP AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Navi 14 XTX 24 CUs 1536 1300 MHz 8 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s ~75W AMD Radeon RX 5500M Navi 14 XTM 22 CUs 1408 1645 MHz 4 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s 50W AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Navi 14 XLM 20 CUs 1280 1230 MHz 4 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s 50W AMD Radeon RX 5300M Navi 14 XLM 22 CUs 1408 1445 MHz 3 GB GDDR6 168 GB/s ~50W

Again, as credible as the source might be, this information is still a rumor so consider it as such. We will let you know if there's any more info regarding 2nd Generation Navi on the horizon.