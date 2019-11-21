  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Card With Navi 14 GPU Tested – Almost On Par With An RX 580, Consumes More Power Than A GeForce GTX 1660

The first independent performance benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card have been posted by Heise.de (via Videocardz). The Radeon RX 5500 graphics card is based on the AMD Navi 14 GPU architecture and will be launching very soon and while we have only seen official test results of the card, this is the first time an independent source has released its performance data.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Card Tested In Gaming Benchmarks - Almost On Par With An RX 580 While Consuming More Power Than An Overclocked GTX 1660

As far as the specifications of the Radeon RX 5500 are concerned, it features the Navi 14 GPU core and offers 1408 stream processors, 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs. The card is clocked at a 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz peak clock rate. The card offers 5.19 TFLOPs of compute power & has up to 8 GB of GDDR6 memory featured along a 128-bit clocked at 14 Gbps. This gives the card a total bandwidth of 224 GB/s. The card will feature a suggested total board power of 110W & is expected to be available under $200 US.

AMD Radeon Pro W5700 With Navi 10 GPU Announced For Workstations – USB Type-C & 9 TFLOPs For $799 US

In their own performance slides, AMD showed the card competing fairly well against the GeForce GTX 1650. AMD didn't show any comparative results with their own Polaris based cards and didn't reveal the price either. Since the card has yet to launch, there is no way we can tell its real-world performance but Heise.de managed to acquire an OEM version of the card featured in the Pavilion TP01-0004ng desktop PC from HP. The card tested was an OEM RX 5500 model which featured the reference specs and 4 GB GDDR6 memory.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5500 XTRadeon RX 5500
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPsTBD1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64TBD88 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHz1717 MHz1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHzTBD1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHzTBD1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPsTBD5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR64 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit128-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s224 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180W110W110W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US~$150 US~$130 US
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 20197th October 20197th October 2019

The reference OEM design is pretty good. In fact, it comes with a nice shroud design with Radeon logos on the front of the shroud and the sides too. It features a dual-slot design, a single 90mm fan in the middle and an 8-pin power connector to boot it up. Display outputs include two DisplayPort and a single HDMI connector. There are several cutouts that act as an exhaust to vent out the hot air that the fan throws towards the large aluminum finned heatsink underneath it.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 OEM Performance Benchmarks

AMD Radeon RX 5500 Reference Performance Benchmarks

Game TitleAMD Radeon RX 5500 OEMSapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC
3DMark Firestrike12111 Points12744 Points12525 Points
Shadow of The Tomb Raider59 FPS65 FPS69 FPS
Far Cry 572 FPS75 FPS85 FPS
Power Consumption
(Idle)		7W12W10W
Power Consumption
(Load)		133W207W128W

As you can see in the performance benchmarks, the Radeon RX 5500 OEM manages to get real close to a custom Radeon RX 580 custom graphics card. This shows that the card would end up being faster than the RX 570 with proper drivers at launch. As for the GTX 1660, it's clearly ahead but also costs much more at over $200 US. The RX 5500 is expected to be priced under the $200 US range around $150 US.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Liquid Devil, The Fastest Navi Graphics Card With 2070 MHz Clock Speed & $599 US Premium Pricing

The power consumption numbers are also fairly decent for the RX 5500. We can see a huge power efficiency increase from 12nm Polaris to 7nm Navi. The RX 580 is very power-hungry versus the RX 5500. Comparing the GTX 1660 reveals that NVIDIA, even with their 12nm process still has the edge when it comes to power efficiency since their Turing architecture offers much better performance for lower power. NVIDIA will be launching their GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card today which will be offering much better performance than the GTX 1650 and with a much lower power draw than the GTX 1660.

With a price close to $150 US too and in-store availability starting later today, NVIDIA may end up giving the RX 5500 a hard time in the sub-$200 US segment. It would be interesting to see where the cut-down Navi 14 graphics cards end up being priced as the full Navi 14 GPUs are exclusive to Apple's Mac Books.

Which graphics card do you think will be more competitive in the sub-$200 US market?
