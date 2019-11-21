The first independent performance benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card have been posted by Heise.de (via Videocardz). The Radeon RX 5500 graphics card is based on the AMD Navi 14 GPU architecture and will be launching very soon and while we have only seen official test results of the card, this is the first time an independent source has released its performance data.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Card Tested In Gaming Benchmarks - Almost On Par With An RX 580 While Consuming More Power Than An Overclocked GTX 1660

As far as the specifications of the Radeon RX 5500 are concerned, it features the Navi 14 GPU core and offers 1408 stream processors, 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs. The card is clocked at a 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz peak clock rate. The card offers 5.19 TFLOPs of compute power & has up to 8 GB of GDDR6 memory featured along a 128-bit clocked at 14 Gbps. This gives the card a total bandwidth of 224 GB/s. The card will feature a suggested total board power of 110W & is expected to be available under $200 US.

In their own performance slides, AMD showed the card competing fairly well against the GeForce GTX 1650. AMD didn't show any comparative results with their own Polaris based cards and didn't reveal the price either. Since the card has yet to launch, there is no way we can tell its real-world performance but Heise.de managed to acquire an OEM version of the card featured in the Pavilion TP01-0004ng desktop PC from HP. The card tested was an OEM RX 5500 model which featured the reference specs and 4 GB GDDR6 memory.





AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5500 XT Radeon RX 5500 GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz 1717 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W 110W 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$150 US ~$130 US Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th October 2019 7th October 2019

The reference OEM design is pretty good. In fact, it comes with a nice shroud design with Radeon logos on the front of the shroud and the sides too. It features a dual-slot design, a single 90mm fan in the middle and an 8-pin power connector to boot it up. Display outputs include two DisplayPort and a single HDMI connector. There are several cutouts that act as an exhaust to vent out the hot air that the fan throws towards the large aluminum finned heatsink underneath it.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 OEM Performance Benchmarks

AMD Radeon RX 5500 Reference Performance Benchmarks

Game Title AMD Radeon RX 5500 OEM Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC 3DMark Firestrike 12111 Points 12744 Points 12525 Points Shadow of The Tomb Raider 59 FPS 65 FPS 69 FPS Far Cry 5 72 FPS 75 FPS 85 FPS Power Consumption

(Idle) 7W 12W 10W Power Consumption

(Load) 133W 207W 128W

As you can see in the performance benchmarks, the Radeon RX 5500 OEM manages to get real close to a custom Radeon RX 580 custom graphics card. This shows that the card would end up being faster than the RX 570 with proper drivers at launch. As for the GTX 1660, it's clearly ahead but also costs much more at over $200 US. The RX 5500 is expected to be priced under the $200 US range around $150 US.

The power consumption numbers are also fairly decent for the RX 5500. We can see a huge power efficiency increase from 12nm Polaris to 7nm Navi. The RX 580 is very power-hungry versus the RX 5500. Comparing the GTX 1660 reveals that NVIDIA, even with their 12nm process still has the edge when it comes to power efficiency since their Turing architecture offers much better performance for lower power. NVIDIA will be launching their GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card today which will be offering much better performance than the GTX 1650 and with a much lower power draw than the GTX 1660.

With a price close to $150 US too and in-store availability starting later today, NVIDIA may end up giving the RX 5500 a hard time in the sub-$200 US segment. It would be interesting to see where the cut-down Navi 14 graphics cards end up being priced as the full Navi 14 GPUs are exclusive to Apple's Mac Books.

