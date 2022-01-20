Wccftech’s Most Anticipated RPGs of 2022 – One Ring and a Field of Stars

2022 looks to be another solid year for established RPG developers to take a chance on some new projects, whether it’s prequels to established projects or new game universes that might lead to their own spinoffs in the future. For our list of most anticipated RPGs of 2022, we had to work with titles that developers have at least hinted will be launching in 2022.

For the likes of Final Fantasy XVI, we’re waiting to hear from YoshiP and other project leads to tell us whether to anticipate the latest legend of the crystals to launch this year. Sadly, this also means Obsidian's Avowed cannot rightly qualify. Baldur's Gate III almost did, but then again, Larian Studios only said they hope to release the game this year out of early access; it is far from a certain thing. Needless to say, if they manage the feat, RPGs fans may have another amazing year in 2022.

Elden Ring (February 25th)

Each and every year that a Hidetaka Miyazaki-headed RPG is set to release, it’s all but ensured to become one of the most hotly anticipated games of that year. Much of Elden Ring was left under wraps, save from hints about it being one of From Software’s most ambitious action RPGs to date with George RR Martin helping to pen the story. It wasn’t until late 2021 that players finally got their first eyes on the game (including closed beta tests open to smaller groups of individuals; if you want to read our impressions, you can read them here). As a longtime fan that’s been punished from Sekiro to Shadow Tower to Bloodborne over and over, this is easily among the top three titles I’m personally most excited to play in 2022.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

It’s strange to have two masocore (a portmanteau of masochist and hardcore) action RPGs out in 2022 but here we are with Team Ninja and Square-Enix’s spin on telling an alternate tale of the very first Final Fantasy title. When not absorbed with Bullshit and CHAOS memes, Jack Garland’s adventure to destroy Chaos is one to keep an eye out for. Whether this actually closely follows the very first Final Fantasy title or ventures off on its own is a mystery that players may have to wait to solve when Stanger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin finally launches on March 18th, 2022 (or earlier on the 15th if you spend the extra money on the Digital Deluxe Edition).

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (January 28th)

In a recurring trend of going back to origins, Pokémon Legends: Arceus focuses upon the early evolutions of Pokémon in a long-gone period of Sinnoh’s Hisui region. Despite the lack of modern technology, Pokémon trainers still have access to Pokeballs, Arc Phones, and even video cameras in recent trailers. For being a title set in the distant past, the Arc Phones might be along the lines of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Sheikah Tablets and a way to explain modern gameplay conveniences such as minimaps in the setting. Players can look forward to compiling the region’s first Pokedex and try out the series’ redesigned combat system that’ll allow for new team strategies and Styles to allow for multiple actions per turn with the right setup.

Hogwarts Legacy

An open world action RPG set in the Wizarding World and made by a triple-A developer (Avalanche Software, known for Disney Infinity) shouldn't have taken ages to appear. Luckily, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to fill this inexplicable void. The game is set in the late 1800s when a young student joins the prestigious boarding school of magic, only to discover that they possess the rare ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Players will get to pick their character's identity, voice, body type, and Hogwarts House. Being an action RPG, they'll obviously grow in power, learning how to cast magical spells, how to brew useful potions, and how to tame fantastical beasts.

They'll also be able to venture outside Hogwarts, to locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. There are even rumors of some multiplayer mode being added to the game. Hogwarts Legacy will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, presumably in the latter part of the year.

Starfield (November 11th)

Bethesda Game Studios’ first major exclusive title with Microsoft (Xbox Series S|X and PC) will arrive on Xbox Game Pass and marks the studio’s first title with their new Creation Engine 2. This new game universe also marks Bethesda Game Studios’ first new game universe in more than two decades. Becoming a sailor of the stars will be an eager change of pace from the grounded experiences of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout (and Starfield will definitely help fill that space between now and the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 in however many years to come).

