Final Fantasy XVI Development Delayed By Roughly 6 Months Due to COVID-19; Next Big Reveal in Spring 2022

Development on Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5 has been delayed by roughly six months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game’s producer has announced.

Earlier this year, producer Naoki Yoshida promised that more information about the upcoming next installment in the Final Fantasy series would be released later this year, but in a new lengthy message from the producer, Yoshida has said the team is unable to keep that promise due to complications following the ongoing global pandemic of coronavirus. In addition, the producer has announced that development on the title has been delayed by almost half six months.

“When we last spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI sometime later in 2021”, Yoshida writes. “However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the game’s development by almost a half year.”

Further in his message, Yoshida said that more new details about the highly-anticipated title will be released somewhere between the end of March and the end of June 2022.

“So that leaves us with the question, when can we expect the next round of information? Well, I am happy to announce the current plan is to conduct our next big reveal in Spring of 2022 as we seek to build excitement leading up to the game’s eventual release.”

A message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/qtfJUUp6LA — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) December 27, 2021

We highly suggest reading Yoshida’s full message as it also includes some information about measurements that have been taken this year regarding the game’s development and working from home due to COVID-19.

Final Fantasy XVI hasn’t received an official release date yet. The game was officially announced for PlayStation 5 last year as a timed-console exclusive for Sony’s next-gen console. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the game. For now, stay tuned and check out the game’s awesome official announcement trailer down below one more time: