Update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7 Beta 2 Today - New Update Includes Fixes and Improvements

Are you interested in learning about the new features in watchOS 7 instead? Then head over to our launch post:

watchOS 7 beta 2 is out and those enrolled in Apple's developer program can go ahead and download the second preview immediately. Just like any other watchOS update, this one is available over the air. Follow the steps below if you want to install the update right now, provided you have the first beta installed in the first place:

Place your Apple Watch on its charger

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi

Launch the Watch app on the iPhone

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when watchOS 7 beta 2 shows up

When the download is in progress and the installation starts, please make sure that you do not toy around with your Apple Watch nor your iPhone. This is beta software we are dealing with here, so you really have to let everything go through as smoothly as possible. Once the installation is complete, you start using your Apple Watch normally.

It is vital to know right now that watchOS 7 is compatible with Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3 Apple Watch models. Apple has officially dropped software support for Series 1 and Series 2 smartwatches. Also, if you don't have an iPhone that is compatible with iOS 14, then you cannot update to watchOS 7.

Last but not the least, once you upgrade to watchOS 7 beta 2, or any beta for that matter on Apple Watch, then you can't downgrade back to watchOS 6.